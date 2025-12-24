Malawi: 2025 Year in Review - the Year Malawi's Economy Buckled Under Debt, Inflation and Hunger

opinion

Malawi closed 2025 bruised, battered and poorer--an economy trapped in high inflation, crushing debt and deepening hunger, with ordinary citizens paying the price for years of structural failure, weak growth and shrinking confidence.

Throughout the year, economic reality stood in sharp contrast to official optimism. After limping through 2024 with growth of about 1.8 percent, Malawi managed only a modest rebound in 2025, with the economy expanding by an estimated 2.8 to 3.2 percent. This was not a boom, but a fragile recovery driven largely by a slightly improved harvest in the second half of the year and government emphasis on the ATMM strategy--Agriculture, Tourism, Mining and Manufacturing. Even so, growth remained well below the Sub-Saharan Africa average of around 4 percent, leaving Malawi trailing behind neighbours such as Zambia and Tanzania.

At the heart of the struggle was agriculture, the backbone of the economy and livelihood of three-quarters of Malawians. Droughts and erratic weather cut maize production to about 2.9 million tonnes, far below national requirements. With agriculture contributing roughly a quarter of GDP, its underperformance dragged down the entire economy, forced food imports and pushed millions closer to hunger.

If slow growth was the economy's ache, inflation was its open wound. Prices remained painfully high throughout 2025, averaging 27 to 30 percent. Food, fuel and transport costs soared, wiping out wages and savings. Despite a tight monetary policy and a high policy rate of 26 percent, inflation barely eased. For households, this meant smaller meals, delayed school fees and impossible choices between food, medicine and transport.

The Malawi kwacha appeared stable on paper, trading at about K1,750 to the US dollar, but this stability came at a cost. Foreign exchange shortages persisted, a parallel market thrived, and businesses struggled to import essential raw materials. Stability without dollars translated into empty shelves, stalled factories and rising prices.

On the trade front, the picture was equally grim. Malawi recorded a trade deficit of about US$2.44 billion between January and November 2025--worse than the entire deficit for 2024. Imports of fuel, fertiliser and food surged, while exports fell. Tobacco, which earns about 40 percent of export revenue, underperformed due to weak global prices and lower volumes. With exports concentrated in a few commodities, Malawi remained dangerously exposed to external shocks.

Government finances were under intense strain. The fiscal deficit hovered around 9 to 10 percent of GDP, while public debt climbed to a perilous 86-88 percent of GDP, among the highest levels in Africa. Servicing this debt consumed a growing share of national revenue, crowding out spending on health, education and social protection. The collapse of the IMF Extended Credit Facility in May 2025 further weakened confidence and cut off vital external support.

Donor fatigue deepened the crisis. Aid inflows declined sharply, and the freezing of about US$350 million in USAID support sent shockwaves through sectors heavily dependent on external funding, especially health and education. Hospitals struggled, classrooms strained, and development projects stalled. Foreign direct investment remained low, with investors wary of macroeconomic instability and policy uncertainty.

For ordinary Malawians, the consequences were devastating. Poverty deepened, with an estimated 71 to 72 percent of the population living below the international poverty line. Food insecurity worsened dramatically: more than 4 million people faced acute hunger risks, while up to 5.7 million were classified as food-insecure following El Niño-related shocks. Child malnutrition remained alarmingly high, with over a third of children stunted.

Unemployment, particularly among the youth, fuelled frustration and social tension. Jobs were scarce, wages were eroded by inflation, and hope increasingly felt like a luxury.

By the end of 2025, the verdict from economists, the IMF and the World Bank was stark: Malawi's economy was in deep crisis. Growth was too weak to lift people out of poverty, inflation was punishing, debt was unsustainable, and the social fabric was under strain.

As the country stepped into a new year, one truth stood out clearly--2025 was not just a difficult year; it was a warning. Without decisive reforms, debt restructuring, fiscal discipline and a serious push to grow exports and productivity, Malawi risks remaining trapped in a cycle where economic pain becomes the new normal.