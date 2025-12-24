Malawi: NM PLC Concludes '12 Days of Christmas' With K33 Million Donation to Chilomoni Health Centre

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has concluded its 2025 '12 Days of Christmas' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative with a K33 million donation of medical equipment to Chilomoni Health Centre in Blantyre.

The donation forms part of the Bank's broader K255 million CSR package, implemented between December 5 and 22, aimed at supporting health, education, and community wellbeing across all districts in the country.

For Chilomoni Health Centre, the Bank procured critical medical equipment, including patient monitors, an ECG machine, a biochemistry analyser, oxygen concentrators, an electric suction machine, a nebuliser, a defibrillator, and 12 wheelchairs, intended to strengthen service delivery at the facility.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Monday, NBM plc Head of Retail Banking Division, Oswin Kasunda, said the donation marked the culmination of the Bank's Christmas initiative introduced to systematically channel support to communities across the country during the festive season.

"As NBM plc, we are excited because this is this year's grand finale of the 12 Days of Christmas campaign. It is a programme that started in 2021, where, as a Bank, we decided that every year we set aside a certain amount of money to support communities across the country in various sectors such as health, education and social wellbeing. We may not reach every household, but we have managed to reach every district, which makes the impact significant," said Kasunda.

Receiving the donation, Chilomoni Health Centre Officer-in-Charge, Dr Steven Mlangiza, said the support would help address critical service gaps as the facility transitions into a community hospital.

"We are very happy and grateful for this support from National Bank. Chilomoni Health Centre is undergoing an upgrade to become a community hospital, which will enable it to admit patients and conduct more diagnostic tests. This donation will help us move significantly in that direction," said Mlangiza.

He said the equipment would also support government efforts to fully operationalise the facility as a community hospital serving a catchment population of over 65,000 people.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairperson of the Chilomoni Health Centre Management Committee, Maliko Paul Chikaonga thanked NBM Plc for the donation, assuring the 'Bank of the Nation' that the equipment would be properly utilised and safeguarded.

"As the health centre management committee and community members, we are grateful to National Bank for this donation. We promise that the equipment will be put to good use and well taken care of," said Chikaonga.

Other beneficiaries of the '12 days of Christmas' initiative for this year included health centres such as St Martin's in Mwanza, Area 25 and Chilomoni, schools in Chazunda, Mpemba, Kasungu, Liwonde and Mzuzu, as well as community institutions like Wells of Joy Orphan Care and Makande Resource Centre for the visually impaired, among others.