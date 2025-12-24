Malawi: NBM PLC Tops Imm Superbrand Awards in Banking Category

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has emerged first in the Financial Services - Bank category at the 2025 Superbrand Awards organised by the Institute of Marketers in Malawi (IMM), cementing its position as the country's leading banking brand.

In the category rankings, NBM plc was followed by Standard Bank Malawi plc, while FDH Bank plc secured third place, following a rigorous brand evaluation process based on performance, consistency, innovation and consumer perception.

In total, there were 56 categories, and NBM plc was named among Malawi's Top 20 Brands overall, a recognition that highlights the Bank's strong market presence and deep connection with customers across the country.

Reacting to the recognition, NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa said the honour is deeply rooted in the strong relationship the bank has built with its customers and stakeholders over time.

"This recognition means a great deal to us because it comes from the market we serve every day. It speaks to the trust our customers have in the NBM plc brand and the work our teams put in to ensure that we remain dependable, relevant and responsive to their needs," said Hiwa.

Hiwa said the achievement is a result of deliberate investments in innovation, brand consistency and meaningful customer engagement.

"We have been intentional about listening to our customers and evolving with them. From improving our digital platforms to strengthening how we communicate and show up in communities, our focus has been on making banking simpler and more accessible," said Hiwa.

Hiwa added that the recognition inspires the Bank to continue strengthening its contribution to national development.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to supporting individuals, businesses and institutions that drive Malawi's growth. This recognition encourages us to keep doing better and to continue building a brand that Malawians can be proud of," she said.

IMM Director of Communications and Public Relations, Daniel Ngwira, said the awards are based on Independent nationwide research aimed at identifying Malawi's strongest and credible brands across various sectors.

"The Superbrand Awards are a research-driven national initiative designed to recognise brands that demonstrate consistent performance, relevance and trust in the market. This process ensures that recognition is based on evidence rather than nominations or public voting," said Ngwira.