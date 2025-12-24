Ethiopia: Digital Ethiopia 2025 Success Marks Major Milestone in National Digital Transformation

Addis Ababa — The successful implementation of Digital Ethiopia 2025 has laid a strong and enduring foundation for Ethiopia's future digital growth, according to scholars and industry experts.

Academics from Adama Science and Technology University (ASTU) confirmed that the strategy has played a transformative role in reshaping the nation's technological landscape and public engagement with digital services.

During the week, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reaffirmed the government's commitment to digital transformation, officially launching Digital Ethiopia 2030, a comprehensive national blueprint aimed at fully harnessing the power of technology for inclusive development.

The Prime Minister noted that Ethiopia has successfully transitioned from its previous roadmap, stating that "Digital Ethiopia 2025 has been completed after achieving its intended goals to an almost full extent."

ASTU scholars praised the strategy's achievements, emphasizing its impact on public attitudes toward technology.

Dr. Dereje Regassa, Director of Community Engagement and Lecturer in Computer Science and Engineering, said the initiative not only established a strong technological foundation but also encouraged citizens to actively integrate digital solutions into their daily lives.

Experts agree that these accomplishments position Ethiopia for accelerated digital development and sustainable, inclusive growth in the years ahead.

Industry professionals in the Harari Region echoed these sentiments, reporting that Digital Ethiopia 2025 has delivered high-impact reforms that fundamentally reshaped administrative and technological systems nationwide.

Sami Ahmed, an Information Technology expert at the Harari Mesob One-Center Service, highlighted that the digitalization of public services has significantly improved efficiency, while the integration of artificial intelligence is steadily transforming urban centers into smart cities.

He added that government efforts to develop and localize technology are shifting Ethiopia from being primarily a consumer to an emerging creator of digital solutions.

Focusing on the financial sector, Hamdi Ramzi, a communications and technology expert at the Harari Mass Media Agency, underscored the role of digital financial services in advancing financial inclusion.

He noted that platforms such as Telebirr have gained widespread public trust, enabling citizens to conduct essential transactions from their homes.

Hamdi also pointed to the agricultural sector, where improved access to digital information is modernizing farming practices, while digital transactions and the Mesob service have contributed to reducing corruption and fraudulent activities.

Meanwhile, Desse Ahmed, an IT specialist at the Harari Mesob Center, identified the expansion of 4G and 5G networks and the rollout of the Fayda National ID system as key pillars of the strategy's success.

He stressed that these advancements have empowered citizens to apply technical knowledge for both personal advancement and national development.