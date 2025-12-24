Rwanda: Israel Mbonyi, Kitoko and Co Head to Rubavu for Festive Bonanza

Singer Kitoko Bibarwa and gospel star Israel Mbonyi are among the big names set to headline major entertainment events in Rubavu as the festive season gathers momentum.

The lakeside town continues to attract high-profile showbiz events, potentially drawing thousands of visitors and partygoers spending their holidays along the scenic shores of Lake Kivu.

The New Times brings you a glimpse of the major entertainment events happening in Rubavu during the festive season.

Christmas Beach Fest

One of the season's highlights will be the Christmas Beach Fest, with Kitoko Bibarwa headlining the event. This will mark the singer's second major performance after a homecoming stage at Davido's show in Kigali.

Scheduled for December 25 and 26, the two-day beach festival will take place at Heza Beach Resort on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The Akabuto hitmaker will be joined by Afrobeat singer David D, best known for his hit song Biryogo, which propelled his career. The event will also feature DJs and hosts including DJ Marnaud, DC Phil Peter, MC Anita Pendo, DJ Sonia, and MC Tino.

Icyambu Live Concert

For the first time, Rubavu will host gospel singer Israel Mbonyi's annual Icyambu Live Concert, following his Christmas Day performance in Kigali on December 25.

Worshippers will usher in the New Year with Israel Mbonyi on stage at Umuganda Stadium. The singer made history as the first Rwandan artiste to sell out the 10,000-seater BK Arena and he is now eager to do the same in Rubavu.

Boxing Event

Another key attraction is a boxing event scheduled at Lake Side View, featuring boxers Jerry and Don Divin. The event will run from Friday, December 26, to Saturday, December 27.

Rubavu New Year Celebration

Artists Mico The Best, Senderi International Hit, and Young Grace are also expected to perform at the New Year Celebration in Rubavu, alongside local acts including The Same.

The two-day New Year celebration will take place from December 31 to January 1, 2026, in Nyundo Sector, on the outskirts of Rubavu town, at Hotel Martins Expert Home.

Western Province Beach Expo 2025

Meanwhile, the ongoing Western Province Beach Expo at Lake Kivu has already featured performances by rappers Riderman and Fireman and Papa Cyangwe. Artists Social Mula and Tanzanian star MR Nice are also set to electrify the lakeside expo.