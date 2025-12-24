Rwanda: Momo Rwanda Launches Holiday Cashback Rewards for Momoapp Customers

Kigali — Mobile Money Rwanda Ltd (MoMo Rwanda ) is excited to announce an exclusive 5% cashback for MoMoApp customers for their first five (5) purchases via MoMoPay in a single day.

The promotion runs until 31st December 2025. 2, 2025 The cashback reward aims to encourage customers to download the MoMoApp and experience the convenience of digital merchant payments during the festive season.

Customers simply make five payments to different MoMoPay merchants within one day, and qualifying users will automatically receive 5% cashback.

Commenting on the 5% cashback holiday initiative, Chantal Kagame, CEO of MoMo Rwanda said: "We want every smartphone user in Rwanda to experience the convenience of the MoMoApp. This cashback reward gives customers an immediate benefit while encouraging them to build digital payment habits, especially during the busy festive season."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The MoMoApp allows customers to send and receive money, pay merchants and bills, move funds to and from their ba nk accounts, access remittance services, and manage their daily financial needs securely and conveniently.

As we close the year, MoMo Rwanda extends its heartfelt appreciation to all customers and stakeholders for their continued trust and partnership. We wish you a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2026!

About Mobile Money Rwanda Ltd

Mobile Money Rwanda Ltd is MTN Rwanda's FinTech subsidiary, established on 27th April 2021 to provide and manage Mobile Money services in Rwanda. The company has about subscribers, over 65,000 Mobile Money agents, and over 5 9 6 million 0,000 MoMoPay merchants across the country. With continuous innovations in services such as MoMoPay, MoKash Loans & Savings, Tap&Go bus payments, Bill Payments, International & Regional Remittances, and more, Mobile Money Rwanda is at the forefront of driv ing financial inclusion and supporting the digital economy in Rwanda.