Uganda: Kyagulanyi Pledges to Restore Public Access to Lake Victoria

24 December 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sulaiman Ssebugwawo

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has pledged to restore public access to Lake Victoria and reopen landing sites to local communities if elected president in the 2026 general elections.

Kyagulanyi made the promise on Tuesday evening while addressing supporters at a rally at Busaabala Playground, marking the start of his campaign tour in Makindye Ssabagabo Division and Entebbe Municipality.

Addressing a large crowd, Kyagulanyi highlighted the long-standing struggles of Busaabala residents, who have faced displacement from the lakeshore, eviction from landing sites, confiscation of boats, and destruction of fishing gear. He described these actions as unjust and promised that his government would protect the rights and livelihoods of fishing communities.

"The pain you are going through affects me deeply. If you entrust me with leadership, we shall restore your dignity and ensure that Ugandans freely access their resources in a new Uganda," Kyagulanyi said.

The rally was held under heavy security deployment, with police and military personnel restricting movement around the venue. Several NUP leaders and supporters reported being blocked from accessing the grounds, and some gatherings were dispersed using teargas.

Kyagulanyi arrived in Busaabala around 2:00 pm, escorted by a large contingent of security officers, drawing concern from party leaders and supporters.

Senior NUP figures, including Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, Members of Parliament, and Buganda region deputy leader Muwanga Kivumbi, condemned the security agencies for what they described as intimidation and deliberate obstruction of political activities.

Despite the tense environment, Kyagulanyi urged his supporters to remain calm and peaceful.

"We know our rights, and we shall continue demanding them peacefully. NUP believes in change through non-violence and the will of the people," he told the crowd.

He also accused security forces of using excessive force against his supporters but reiterated that his party is committed to winning power through peaceful means.

The Busaabala rally officially launched Kyagulanyi's grassroots engagement in the area as he prepares for the 2026 presidential race, with NUP leaders vowing to continue mobilizing despite increasing political pressure.

