Uganda: Activist Urges Ugandans to Protect Environment Amid Rising Climate Risks

Sadam Bisase Zakaria, President General of Congress Services Volunteers, has called on Ugandans to abandon destructive practices such as tree cutting, building in wetlands, and bush burning to safeguard the environment.

He warned that the ongoing destruction of natural resources is a major driver of the extreme and unpredictable weather currently affecting the country.

"Environmental destruction is now the biggest cause of the unstable weather Uganda is experiencing," Bisase said. "Farmers no longer know when to plant or harvest, posing a real threat of hunger and increased poverty."

He urged households to adopt energy-efficient cooking methods that reduce reliance on firewood and charcoal, pointing out that charcoal burning remains a leading cause of deforestation.

"If we want to save our forests, we must reduce dependence on firewood. Gas and improved energy-saving stoves are the way forward, but gas must be affordable and accessible to all Ugandans," he said.

Bisase also proposed that the government explore ways to produce cheaper gas using urban waste, which could benefit both rural and urban communities. He condemned investors building factories in wetlands, linking such practices to recurring floods that destroy homes, crops, and livelihoods.

He called for collective action from both the government and citizens to restore and protect Uganda's environment, warning that failure to act could result in even more severe climate-related disasters.