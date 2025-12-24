Ethiopia: America First Global Health Strategy - United States and Ethiopia Sign Bilateral Health Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)

press release

Addis Ababa — On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, the Government of the United States of America and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia took a bold step forward in global health diplomacy with the signing of a five-year, $1.466 billion Health Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

United States Ambassador Ervin J. Massinga signed the MOU with Ethiopia's Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide, and Minister of Health Dr. Mekdes Daba at the Ministry of Finance in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.As a part of this co-investment, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has committed to increasing its own health spending by $450 million.This landmark document is more than a financial plan; it is a jointly agreed upon co-investment plan specifically designed to advance the United States and Ethiopia's shared health goals. The five-year MOU plans to save lives, create truly sustainable development assistance, strengthen health systems, and build a safer, more prosperous future for both Americans and Ethiopians.Ethiopia has now joined numerous nations in agreeing to multi-year comprehensive health partnerships with the United States.

This MOU builds upon a history of successful health cooperation, including most recently U.S. support for Ethiopia's response to the Marburg virus disease outbreak. It sets a new standard for bilateral cooperation by providing strategic, jointly agreed upon health assistance that strengthens recipient governments health systems and Ethiopia's ability to become self-reliant. The MOU is an essential part of the America First Global Health Strategy, launched in September 2025.A Model for Sustainable Health InvestmentThe MOU is innovative in both its ambition and its design. Over the next five years, the United States plans to provide up to $1.016 billion to Ethiopia's priority health programs, including HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, maternal and child health, polio eradication, as well as in infectious disease outbreak preparedness and response, including ongoing support for the Marburg response.This co-investment model ensures that gains made through decades of U.S. foreign assistance to Ethiopia--more than $5 billion since 2005--are preserved, owned, and sustained by Ethiopia's own institutions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

By transitioning procurement of health commodities and integrating functions of frontline health workers into Ethiopia's health system, the MOU further builds local capacity and resilience. The MOU's focus on scaling up electronic health records and data systems will empower Ethiopia to track and respond to health threats with greater speed and precision.Strengthening Systems, Empowering PeopleThe MOU recognizes that strong health systems are built on more than funding--they require robust institutions, skilled health workers, and comprehensive policies.

By supporting the Ministry of Health and strengthening systems that provide an enabling environment for faith-based and private providers, the five-year MOU ensures that all Ethiopians, regardless of where they seek care, can access essential services.Performance incentives embedded in the agreement will drive results and accountability. If key health outcomes are not achieved, funding will decrease accordingly. This approach aligns resources with impact, ensuring that every dollar spent delivers measurable benefits for both countries.

A Partnership for the FutureThis new five-year phase in U.S.-Ethiopia cooperation is not just about health--it is about shared security and prosperity through co-investment. Infectious diseases know no borders. Through this MOU, the United States is helping Ethiopia build a resilient health system and is protecting American citizens from global health threats. At the same time, a healthier Ethiopia means a stronger partner in trade, security, and innovation.The United States and Ethiopia have worked side by side for several decades to save lives and strengthen systems. Today, we reaffirm that partnership with this five-year MOU and chart a course toward a future where Ethiopian health gains are sustained by Ethiopian hands, for Ethiopian communities.

This is the promise of true partnership--a path to a healthier, self-resilient and safer world for all.Protecting Health, Advancing ProsperityThe stakes are high. Infectious diseases do not respect borders, and resilient health systems are the first line of defense for both Ethiopian and American citizens. Today's MOU is the culmination of decades of collaboration that signals our mutual commitment to safeguard health gains made, empowers local institutions, and aims to ensure that Ethiopia's health system is resilient, responsive, and self-sustainable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Media Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the United States and Ethiopia move forward together, this jointly agreed upon MOU stands as a testament to what is possible when nations invest in each other's futures--not just with resources, but with trust, vision, and shared purpose.To learn more about the #Ethiopia Partnership visit: U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia and follow U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa Facebook, X and Instagram. Learn more about the America First Global Health Strategy here.Read Secretary Marco Rubio's statement on Advancing the America First Global Health Strategy Through Landmark Bilateral Agreements on Global Health Cooperation here.###