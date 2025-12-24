Sudan: Tasees Alliance - Sudan PM Kamil Idris's Conditions 'Wishful Thinking'...

New York / Khartoum — Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees) Alliance has dismissed a peace initiative presented by Sudan's Prime Minister, Kamil Idris, to the United Nations, describing it as little more than a rehash of an earlier roadmap put forward by Sudan's UN ambassador, El Harith Idris.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, Dr Alaa El-Din Naqd, official spokesperson for the Tasees Alliance and a leading figure in the Sudanese Professionals Association, said the proposal's central condition -- requiring the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to withdraw and regroup in designated camps -- amounted to "wishful thinking" and represented an attempt to evade the commitments set out by the International Quartet.

Dr Naqd said General Abdelfattah El Burhan is currently facing mounting international pressure to sever the army's ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, amid allegations of the use of chemical weapons and growing internal disputes with the so-called Democratic Bloc.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Dr Naqd, Burhan is "strangled" between two options: complying with the international community's roadmap or succumbing to the influence of Islamist forces surrounding him. He called on the US envoy to establish a mechanism that would protect Burhan should he agree to a ceasefire, while also taking firm action against jihadist militias.

On Monday, Prime Minister Kamil Idris presented his initiative to the UN Security Council, proposing a framework to resolve the conflict in Sudan based on a ceasefire, the disarmament of the RSF, and the pursuit of justice and reconciliation. Idris said the initiative would begin with a comprehensive ceasefire monitored by the United Nations, the African Union, and the Arab League, followed by the withdrawal of RSF fighters from cities under their control to mutually agreed camps under joint UN, Arab and African supervision.

He added that the plan includes the disarmament of the RSF under international monitoring, with guarantees to prevent the recycling of weapons. The proposal also allows for the integration of RSF members who meet government criteria into the regular armed forces as part of a reintegration process, alongside support for development projects in Darfur, Kordofan and other conflict-affected regions.

Meanwhile, in New York, Jeff Bartos, the US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Security Council, said the United States -- under President Donald Trump -- had put forward, through Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a plan to halt the fighting through a humanitarian truce. He urged Sudanese parties to accept the proposal without preconditions.

Bartos stressed that responsibility for ending the conflict lies with both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, warning that the supply of weapons to either side would only prolong the war. He also underscored the need for all parties to comply with international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and the full and safe delivery of humanitarian assistance.