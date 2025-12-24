Africa: Nvidia Targets Morocco As Next Hub in Africa Ai Push

Nvidia has identified Morocco as a priority market for its African expansion, signaling a deeper push into the continent's artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The move follows the company's June entry into South Africa, where it partnered with Cassava Technologies to launch what it described as Africa's first AI factory. Nvidia has since said it plans to expand similar infrastructure to other countries, including Egypt, Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria.

A company delegation recently visited Rabat to meet public and private stakeholders involved in Morocco's digital ecosystem, according to industry officials. Nvidia is expected to supply graphics processing units and accelerated computing systems for AI-focused data centers serving regional demand.

Morocco's appeal lies in its proximity to Europe, established fiber connectivity and efforts to position itself as a digital hub. The country is rolling out its Digital Morocco 2030 strategy, which targets large-scale skills training, expanded cloud infrastructure and wider use of AI in public services and business.

Nvidia's Africa strategy is anchored by Cassava Technologies, which operates data centers and fiber networks across 26 countries. The partnership aims to deliver AI computing capacity locally, reducing reliance on offshore cloud providers.

Key Takeaways

Nvidia's interest in Morocco reflects a broader shift in how global technology firms view Africa's role in the AI economy. Instead of serving the continent only through overseas data centers, companies are beginning to invest in local computing infrastructure that supports model training, data processing and AI applications closer to end users. For Morocco, this fits into a long-term effort to move beyond outsourcing and basic digital services toward higher-value technology roles. The country has focused on cloud adoption, renewable energy and regulatory frameworks that support data governance, all of which are critical for AI infrastructure. Local data centers equipped with advanced chips allow governments and businesses to keep sensitive data within national borders while lowering latency and costs. They also create demand for engineers, data scientists and system operators. If executed at scale, such investments could help Morocco act as a regional gateway for AI services linking Africa, Europe and the Middle East, while anchoring more of the digital value chain on the continent.