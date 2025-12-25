Sudan: SPLM-North - '58,000 in South Kordofan Flee to Nuba Mountains'

Nuba Mountains — The Sudanese Relief and Rehabilitation Agency announced that 58,198 displaced people have fled to Dilling and Kadugli and arrived in areas under the control of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM-North) in the Nuba Mountains, amid deteriorating security and humanitarian conditions in South Kordofan. They say that 175 deaths have been recorded among the displaced population, with more than 64,000 children suffering from malnutrition, more than 29,000 people with disabilities. At least 40,000 widowed women have been recorded.

Yonan Musa, Director of the Sudanese Relief and Rehabilitation Agency (the humanitarian wing of the SPLM-North led by Abdelaziz El-Hilu), told Radio Dabanga that the number of newly displaced families arriving from the two cities had reached 8,331 families, comprising 58,198 individuals. They have been distributed across five localities: West Kadugli, Eastern Rural, Dallami, Tobo, and Ambonq.

Musa explained to Radio Dabanga that preliminary statistics show that the number of orphaned children among the total displaced population who arrived in SPLM-controlled areas reached 40,883 children, while the number of unaccompanied children stood at 15,495. In addition, there were 14,501 children under the age of one year. He also reported that 29,242 elderly people were recorded among the displaced.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In the same context, Musa revealed that 175 deaths had been recorded among the displaced population. He noted that the number of children suffering from malnutrition had reached 64,217, while the number of people with disabilities stood at 29,178. The number of widowed women was recorded at 40,823.

The Director of the Relief Agency stressed that these figures reflect the scale of the worsening humanitarian catastrophe, renewing his call on local and international humanitarian organisations to intervene urgently and provide essential assistance to displaced people in areas under the movement's control.