Sudan: North Darfur - RSF Claim Control of Abu Gamra, Um Baru

North Darfur — The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees) Alliance claim to have taken control of Abu Gamra (Karnoi locality) and Um Baru areas in North Darfur, following military operations against the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Joint Force.

In a statement on Wednesday seen by Radio Dabanga, the forces say that "civilians in these areas are not being targeted," stressing that their "primary duty is to protect the population, eliminate the presence of armed pockets, and put an end to violence and chaos."

The statement explained that these areas had witnessed "systematic attacks and acts of retaliation carried out by elements of the army and the Joint Force, directly targeting traditional local administration leaders and a number of innocent civilians".

It asserts that the main responsibility of the RSF and Join Force "is to protect civilians, eliminate armed pockets belonging to the army and armed movements, and bring an end to acts of retaliation and disorder." The statement also called on all residents to cooperate in securing markets and public and private facilities and in removing all security threats.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The forces further say that they have deployed teams to protect civilians and secure roads and public places in Kerenyi locality and neighbouring areas, in preparation for later handing over security duties to the Federal Police Forces, and to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the population.

The RSF's move in the far northern areas of Darfur came one day after an appeal by the leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement, Minni Arko Minnawi, in which he urged residents of border areas with Chad to defend their land and not leave it to those he described as "invaders".

Radio Dabanga has approached the RSF/Joint Force and the SAF for comment.