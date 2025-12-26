Nigeria: Stakeholders Applaud APM Terminals Kano At 10th Anniversary

APM Terminals Kano celebrated its 10th Anniversary, demonstrating the company's firm dedication to developing supply chains across the nation and especially in the North where facilitating seaborne trade requires dedicated solutions.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Kano/Jigawa Zonal Command and other stakeholders have commended APM Terminals Kano for its contributions to trade facilitation and the local economy during the terminal's 10th anniversary celebration.

Customs Area Comptroller of the Kano/Jigawa State Command, CAC Dalhatu Abubakar, made this known at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Inland Container Depot.

He praised the terminal's support, noting that it has helped the command achieve multiple national awards, including best in revenue generation, capacity building, stakeholder engagement, and anti-money laundering operations. "I congratulate you and your team for the successes you have recorded. Your company's contribution, alongside others, within Kano and Jigawa area command has made the Kano/Jigawa Customs Command a recipient of several awards. This feat is a testament to the support the Kano/Jigawa Customs Command receives from APM Terminals Kano and other likeminded stakeholders in the state,' Comptroller Abubakar said.

In his welcome address, APM Terminals Nigeria CEO, Frederik Klinke, had earlier highlighted the depot's growth since its establishment in 2015, expanding from one shipping line to 11 and serving businesses across Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Maiduguri, and Sokoto.

He reaffirmed the company's vision to restore Kano's historic role as a regional trade hub through multimodal logistics and strong links to Apapa and Onne seaports.

"Yet, while we celebrate how far we have come, our eyes remain firmly on the future. We envision a time when Kano's trade regains its historic prominence--once again becoming a thriving hub of trans-Saharan commerce with Niger and Chad," Klinke said.

Commercial Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Kayode Olufemi Daniel outlined infrastructure upgrades made over the years, including a fuel dump, generator house, drivers' lounge, and a modernized Terminal Operating System.