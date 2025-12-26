Nigeria: Akano Bags Distinguished OAU, Baptist Alumni Awards

25 December 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Renowned entrepreneur, technologist, and philanthropist, Mr. Tim Akano, has been honoured with two Distinguished Alumnus Awards by Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and Baptist Day School, Oluponna, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to education, mentorship, technology, innovation, and community development at large. Both awards, which were conferred recently, mark a significant milestone in Akano's lifelong commitment to human capital development and social impact.

Akano, a 1983 graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, was recognised by the university for his global impact in entrepreneurship, technology and innovation, as well as his sustained mentorship of students. In 2023, he awarded 1,000 scholarships that was worth N60 million to OAU students for them to study Artificial Intelligence. Since then, he has consistently adopted five students from the Department of International Relations annually under his structured mentorship initiative.

In the same vein, at Baptist Day School, Oluponna, Akano received a historic honour as the first alumnus ever to be decorated with a Distinguished Alumnus Award since the school was established in the 1930s. During a recent visit to the school, Akano inspected several infrastructural projects financed by him through the Tim Akano Foundation three years ago.

