Namibia: 'Chilling' in Windhoek for Christmas Not All Bad - Residents

Many Namibians travel to their village or farm of origin for the festive season, but some say Christmas can be enjoyed in town too.

Some Windhoek residents share why they choose not to travel for the current holidays.

Gift Mpambo says it is not always necessary to travel to the village for Christmas as long as one is surrounded by family and loved ones.

"Christmas is best spent with family, and most people travel to be closer to their family," she says.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Michael Hamufenu, a security guard, says some people cannot travel because they work during the festive season.

He says Christmas in town is not the same as at the village.

"I am on duty now and will only go home at 05h00. But in the village you just wake up and people start eating, which is nice," Hamufenu says.

Meanwhile, Tjinouhona Tjipuka says December is a time to rest - whether in the city or at home.

"It is important to go back to your roots and get time with family, which is mostly possible during this season," he says.

Daniel Nghiitilwavali says as a child going to the village was the norm, but as a working person, "chilling" in Windhoek is much better.

"We go to the north during the year. This season is for us to rest and enjoy. Wake up, maybe drink and repeat. There is no resting at the village," he says.

He says some villages are too far to travel to for staying over just a day or two.

"For example, my village is 11 hours from Windhoek. It's just not economical. We send money home for Christmas and go there during the year," he says.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.