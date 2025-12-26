Namibia: Walvis Bay Residents Reminded of Fireworks Ban

25 December 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Municipality of Walvis Bay has reiterated that the use of fireworks in town is prohibited - unless prior authorisation has been obtained from the relevant authorities.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the municipality says permission to operate fireworks must be obtained from the police, as well as the municipality.

It says the regulations are aimed at ensuring public safety, particularly during the festive season.

"Extreme care should be taken when handling or setting off fireworks, and children must not be allowed to play with or shoot fireworks," the statement reads.

For organised events, the municipality advises that professional guidance is sought. - Nampa

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.

