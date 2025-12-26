Sudan: Health Ministry Dispatches 12 Medical Trucks to Support Hospitals in 11 States

25 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

-- Federal Ministry of Health has launched its largest nationwide medical support convoy, dispatching 12 trucks loaded with equipment for operating theatres, intensive care units, and emergency sections to 11 states under a national health-system strengthening plan.

The launch was attended by Federal Minister of Health Prof. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Ali Babiker Sidahmed, and National Medical Supplies Fund (NMSF) Director General Dr. Badr-Eddin Al-Juzouli, alongside senior officials.

Dr. Babiker Sidahmed said the project marks a major milestone in hospital support, crediting the resilience of the medical supplies system for sustaining services despite severe challenges. He added that the convoy's departure coincides with the Forum of Directors General of Health and Clinical Medicine in Sennar State, noting that 2026 will usher in recovery and renewed development of healthcare services.

He reassured citizens that Sudan has restored its health capacity, describing the convoy as a symbol of resilience and a foundation for rebuilding the healthcare sector.

