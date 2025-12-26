Sudan: CBOS Governor, Finance Minister Meet to Strengthen Coordination

25 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS), Amina Mirghani, met with Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim in Port Sudan to discuss ways to strengthen joint coordination between the two institutions.

The meeting focused on enhancing consultation and cooperation on priority financial, monetary, and economic issues, reviewing mechanisms to support macroeconomic stability, and assessing domestic, regional, and international developments affecting the national economy.

Both officials emphasized the importance of unifying visions and integrating the roles of Sudan's financial and economic institutions to serve the public interest and advance national economic objectives.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.