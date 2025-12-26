Sudan: CBOS Governor, Finance Minister Meet to Strengthen Coordination

- The Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS), Amina Mirghani, met with Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim in Port Sudan to discuss ways to strengthen joint coordination between the two institutions.

The meeting focused on enhancing consultation and cooperation on priority financial, monetary, and economic issues, reviewing mechanisms to support macroeconomic stability, and assessing domestic, regional, and international developments affecting the national economy.

Both officials emphasized the importance of unifying visions and integrating the roles of Sudan's financial and economic institutions to serve the public interest and advance national economic objectives.