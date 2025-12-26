Sudan: Al-Gadarif State Wali Unveils Plan to Develop and Protect Border Area With Ethiopia

25 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The Acting Wali (Governor) of Al-Gadarif State, revealed an ambitious plan to develop, protect, and improve the border area with neighbouring Ethiopia, covering the localities of Basunda, Eastern and Western Galabat, Al-Guraisha, and Al-Fashaga.

During the first strategic meeting of the Popular Commission for Support, Mobilization, and Resistance, the Wali emphasized the provision of basic services in all border villages to promote stability and encourage population presence in the area. He also highlighted support for productive projects, including electrifying them with solar energy to make the border regions more attractive for residents.

The Wali urged local communities along the border to organize into cooperative associations to facilitate service delivery, support productive projects through agricultural and animal financing, achieve self-sufficiency, ensure food security, and contribute to the national treasury.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.