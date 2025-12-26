Sudan: Al-Gadarif State Wali Unveils Plan to Develop and Protect Border Area With Ethiopia

- The Acting Wali (Governor) of Al-Gadarif State, revealed an ambitious plan to develop, protect, and improve the border area with neighbouring Ethiopia, covering the localities of Basunda, Eastern and Western Galabat, Al-Guraisha, and Al-Fashaga.

During the first strategic meeting of the Popular Commission for Support, Mobilization, and Resistance, the Wali emphasized the provision of basic services in all border villages to promote stability and encourage population presence in the area. He also highlighted support for productive projects, including electrifying them with solar energy to make the border regions more attractive for residents.

The Wali urged local communities along the border to organize into cooperative associations to facilitate service delivery, support productive projects through agricultural and animal financing, achieve self-sufficiency, ensure food security, and contribute to the national treasury.