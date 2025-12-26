Sudan: Italy Delivers 25 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Sudan, Launches 'Italy for Sudan' Initiative

25 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), led by Commissioner Salwa Adam Benya, received 25 tons of humanitarian assistance from Italy today at Port Sudan Airport. The shipment includes essential food supplies and marks the first of several aid deliveries planned for vulnerable populations across the country.

The ceremony was attended by Italian Ambassador Michele Tomasi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials, and members of the National Humanitarian Emergency Committee.

Commissioner Benya thanked the Italian government and people, stressing that the aid will be distributed to the most vulnerable and displaced communities in coordination with partners.

Ambassador Tomasi launched the "Italy for Sudan" initiative alongside the arrival of the shipment, which initially targets 2,500 schoolchildren in the Port Sudan area. Additional deliveries by sea will assist up to 20,000 displaced persons (IDPs) across Sudan in the coming year. He emphasized Italy's long-standing commitment to Sudan through humanitarian and development support.

