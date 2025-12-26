Sudan: Al-Gezira State to Host Annual Forum of National Specialized Centres

- Al-Gezira State will host the 2025 Annual Forum of National Specialized Centres on 30-31 December under the theme: "Despite the Challenges, Our Specialized Services Must Continue."

The event, held under the patronage of Health Minister Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, will gather senior officials from the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Medical Supplies Fund (NMSF), the Health Insurance Corporation, national specialized centres, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, the Zakat Chamber, and state health ministers from across Sudan.

The Acting Director General of the Ministry of Health in Al-Gezira, Dr. Omar Yousif Al-Tay, told SUNA that the forum will address challenges facing national specialized centres and feature scientific papers. He described the event as an opportunity for exchanging expertise and strengthening specialized health services.

Dr. Al-Tay expressed gratitude to the Government of Al-Gezira State and the Federal Ministry of Health for supporting the forum.