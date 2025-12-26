Rwanda: Inside Rwanda's Air Service Agreements With 12 Countries

The government has brought into force a new set of bilateral air service agreements with 12 countries after the promulgation of laws and presidential orders in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Rwanda on December 19, 2025.

The agreements, annexed to the legal instruments published in the Gazette cover Eswatini, Guinea, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Zimbabwe, Georgia, France, Poland, Oman, Suriname and Canada.

They are intended to expand Rwanda's international air connectivity while aligning the country's aviation framework with global standards.

Framework for international air services

At their core, the agreements establish the legal basis under which airlines designated by Rwanda and its partner countries--referred to as Contracting Parties may operate international air services between and beyond their territories.

They grant each side the right to designate one or more airlines to operate agreed routes, replace designated carriers where necessary, and authorise airlines to commence operations without undue delay once regulatory requirements are met.

Emphasis on safety and security

A central feature of the agreements is the emphasis on aviation safety and security.

Certificates of airworthiness, crew licences and competency documents issued by one party are recognised by the other, provided they meet at least the minimum standards set under the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation.

At the same time, each country retains the right to enforce its own safety oversight requirements for flights operating over its territory. The agreements also reinforce cooperation on aviation security, committing both sides to prevent and respond to unlawful acts against civil aviation in line with international conventions.

Competition and market access

The agreements seek to create a competitive but balanced operating environment. They guarantee fair and equal opportunities for designated airlines from both sides, allowing carriers to determine frequency, capacity and aircraft type based on commercial considerations and market demand.

Governments are restricted from imposing unilateral limits on capacity or frequency, except for technical, safety or regulatory reasons applied in a non-discriminatory manner, an approach designed to promote efficiency and healthy competition.

Commercial freedoms and revenue repatriation

On the commercial side, the agreements provide broad facilitation measures. Airlines may establish offices in partner countries, sell tickets directly or through agents, and employ managerial, technical and commercial staff as required.

They are permitted to sell passenger and cargo services in local or freely convertible currencies and are guaranteed the right to convert and repatriate revenues earned from their operations without restriction or delay, subject to applicable exchange regulations.

Tax and customs exemptions

Significant fiscal incentives are embedded in the agreements. Designated airlines are exempt from customs duties, excise taxes, inspection fees and similar charges on aircraft, fuel, spare parts, technical supplies, catering and onboard stores used exclusively for international air services.

Baggage and cargo in direct transit are also exempt from customs duties. In addition, profits, income, capital assets and gains derived from international air transport operations are shielded from taxation in the other party's territory, reducing the cost of cross-border operations.

Access to airports and aviation infrastructure

The agreements commit Rwanda and its partner countries to provide access to airports, air navigation services, security facilities and related infrastructure on terms no less favourable than those offered to any other airline.

Charges for airport use, air navigation, security and related services must be reasonable, cost-related, transparent and non-discriminatory. Airlines are also free to undertake their own ground handling or contract authorised service providers, subject to uniformly applied safety and operational requirements.

Setting fares and tariffs

Tariffs for international air transport are to be set by designated airlines based on commercial considerations in the marketplace. Government intervention is limited to preventing anti-competitive practices, protecting consumers from unreasonably high fares, and guarding against predatory pricing.

While tariffs are not subject to mandatory filing, airlines must, upon request, provide aeronautical authorities with access to information on historical, current and proposed fares.

Cooperation, oversight and dispute resolution

The agreements allow designated airlines to enter into commercial cooperation arrangements--including code-sharing, capacity-sharing and joint ventures--with airlines from either contracting state or third countries, provided the necessary approvals are in place and passengers are clearly informed of the operating carrier.

Their provisions apply to both scheduled and non-scheduled services, including charter flights. Airlines may also be required to submit traffic statistics and operational data to enable regulatory oversight.

Clear mechanisms are outlined for consultations and dispute resolution. Disagreements are first addressed through consultations between aeronautical authorities and, if necessary, through diplomatic channels or arbitration.

Decisions reached are binding, with safeguards allowing a party to suspend rights if obligations are not met.