Rwanda: Faith Leaders Urge Believers to Put Christ Back At the Centre of Xmas

As Christians across the country mark Christmas Day, religious leaders are urging believers to pause and reflect on the true meaning of the season, saying it goes beyond decorations, gifts and social gatherings.

They say Christmas carries a deeper message of faith, compassion and the example of Christ, which should be reflected in everyday life.

Pastor Patrick Rugira of Manifest Fellowship Rwanda said Christmas should be a time for Christians to refocus on its true meaning, rather than becoming consumed by shopping, travel and social events.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Also read: How to spend this Christmas without breaking the bank

In an interview with The New Times, Rugira said Christmas is central to the Christian faith because it commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. While it is widely observed as a public holiday, he noted that many people no longer pause to reflect on why it is celebrated.

He explained that Christmas is rooted in the belief that God sent Jesus as a saviour to the world, and that His birth represents the restoration of the relationship between God and humanity.

"Christmas should also be reflected in how believers treat others. Christians ought to put their faith into practice by supporting the sick, the poor and the vulnerable within their communities," he said.

Also read: Chorale de Kigali ushers in Christmas with soulful hymns

Rugira added that Christians are called to imitate Jesus, who spent His life helping others, healing the sick and caring for those often ignored. He said believers should follow that example by acting with kindness and taking responsibility for their communities and the environment.

Father Vedaste Kayisabe, Secretary General of the Council of Catholic Bishops in Rwanda, said Christmas is more than a date on the calendar. He described it as a turning point in history, when God became human in Jesus Christ and experienced the limitations and struggles of human life while remaining divine.

He said the incarnation carries a message about the value of humanity and God's desire to restore what has been damaged by sin. According to Kayisabe, sin separates human beings from God, creating inner emptiness and a loss of direction.

"Sin takes something essential from us and distances us from God, leaving life in darkness. Christmas is God's response to this. By becoming human, Christ entered our world to heal and restore us, giving new life and renewing what was broken by sin," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kayisabe added that the message of Christmas is not only for religious followers but for everyone, as it invites people to reflect on life, values and their relationship with God. He noted that one of the biggest challenges today is spiritual blindness, with many living as if God were absent.

Reverend Nathan Chiroma, Principal of the Africa College of Theology (ACT), said Christmas marks the moment God became man to reconcile humanity to Himself by sending His Son, Jesus, into the world. He said it should be celebrated with joy, peace and reconciliation.

"We need to keep in mind that it is not about the temporal things we do. Jesus is the centre of Christmas. We focus on commercial celebrations, buying and decorating, which are not bad, but we miss the person at the centre of Christmas--Jesus Christ," Chiroma said.

Solange Balikunde, a faculty member and head of undergraduate studies at ACT, said Christmas carries both spiritual and cultural significance. Spiritually, she said, it is a season when Christians remember that God entered the world and identified with the human condition to save humanity.

She noted that while Christians reflect on this daily, Christmas allows the world to pause and reflect together. She compared it to a birthday, explaining that although Jesus was not born on December 25, the date symbolises His coming into the world to fulfil the mission of saving humanity.

Balikunde added that Christmas is also a time for families and friends to come together, offering an opportunity to reflect on the year, reconnect and resolve differences.

Since the Bible does not prescribe how Christmas should be celebrated, she said it can be observed in ways that encourage people to reflect on God's love and respond through both words and actions.