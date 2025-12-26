Rwanda: Kcc Public Square to Host 10-Day Festive Season Events

A newly developed public space at the intersection of the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), Kigali Heights (KH) and Kigali Alliance Business Centre (KABC) will host a 10-day line-up of entertainment activities during the festive season, city authorities have said.
Also read: How festive lights illuminate Kigali's streets and public spaces
The space--formerly the KBC roundabout was redeveloped ahead of the UCI Road World Championships to serve as a fan zone and ceremonial ground. It now forms part of Kigali's expanding network of public recreational areas.
According to City of Kigali spokesperson Emma-Claudine Ntirenganya, the festive programme will run from the evening of December 24 through January 1.
Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines
"The open space is meant to entertain city residents, visitors and tourists during the festive period. Each of the 10 days will feature a different activity," she said.
Also read: How Kigali is reimagining public spaces
Christmas Eve movie night
Festivities will kick off on Wednesday, December 24, with Christmas-themed movie screenings starting at 7:00 pm.
Christmas Day for families
Thursday, December 25, will be dedicated to families and children, featuring attractions such as an artificial fountain, play equipment, and food and drink vendors.
Boxing Day soccer screenings
Friday, December 26, has been designated "Soccer Day," with live screenings of European football matches for fans marking Boxing Day.
Also read: Festive fun awaits children in Kigali
Comedy, music and youth events
A Gen Z Comedy Show will take place on Saturday, December 27, accompanied by food stalls, drinks and music entertainment.
Sunday, December 28, will feature the Igisope experience, celebrating a popular Rwandan music style rooted in local and regional classics.
A Youth Festival is planned for Monday, December 29, and Tuesday, December 30, focusing on entertainment and youth talent.
Also read:: Gen-Z Comedy Show marks three years
Countdown to the New Year
The final night of 2025, on Wednesday, December 31, will be marked by a concert headlined by artist Kevin Kade, celebrating five years in the music industry.
Also read: Kigali Youth Festival focuses on nurturing talent
New Year's Day celebrations
Activities will conclude on January 1, 2026, with a Couples' Night featuring a white dinner and karaoke, followed by the "Kigali Turi Outside" experience, bringing nightclub-style entertainment to the open public space.