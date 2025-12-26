Rwanda: Kcc Public Square to Host 10-Day Festive Season Events

A newly developed public space at the intersection of the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), Kigali Heights (KH) and Kigali Alliance Business Centre (KABC) will host a 10-day line-up of entertainment activities during the festive season, city authorities have said.

Also read: How festive lights illuminate Kigali's streets and public spaces

The space--formerly the KBC roundabout was redeveloped ahead of the UCI Road World Championships to serve as a fan zone and ceremonial ground. It now forms part of Kigali's expanding network of public recreational areas.

According to City of Kigali spokesperson Emma-Claudine Ntirenganya, the festive programme will run from the evening of December 24 through January 1.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The open space is meant to entertain city residents, visitors and tourists during the festive period. Each of the 10 days will feature a different activity," she said.

Also read: How Kigali is reimagining public spaces

Christmas Eve movie night

Festivities will kick off on Wednesday, December 24, with Christmas-themed movie screenings starting at 7:00 pm.

Christmas Day for families

Thursday, December 25, will be dedicated to families and children, featuring attractions such as an artificial fountain, play equipment, and food and drink vendors.

Boxing Day soccer screenings

Friday, December 26, has been designated "Soccer Day," with live screenings of European football matches for fans marking Boxing Day.

Also read: Festive fun awaits children in Kigali

Comedy, music and youth events

A Gen Z Comedy Show will take place on Saturday, December 27, accompanied by food stalls, drinks and music entertainment.

Sunday, December 28, will feature the Igisope experience, celebrating a popular Rwandan music style rooted in local and regional classics.

A Youth Festival is planned for Monday, December 29, and Tuesday, December 30, focusing on entertainment and youth talent.

Also read:: Gen-Z Comedy Show marks three years

Countdown to the New Year

The final night of 2025, on Wednesday, December 31, will be marked by a concert headlined by artist Kevin Kade, celebrating five years in the music industry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also read: Kigali Youth Festival focuses on nurturing talent

New Year's Day celebrations

Activities will conclude on January 1, 2026, with a Couples' Night featuring a white dinner and karaoke, followed by the "Kigali Turi Outside" experience, bringing nightclub-style entertainment to the open public space.