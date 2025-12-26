Rwanda: Shades of Excellence - Highlights From ICPAR Members' Luminary Gala

The inaugural ICPAR Members' Luminary Gala Dinner has set a new benchmark for how the Institute honors its community.

This first-of-its-kind gathering brought together members and stakeholders in an atmosphere filled with refinement, quiet brilliance, and a sense of shared purpose, leaving many to wonder: What new traditions might this event spark for the future?

The evening opened with a warm welcome from ICPAR leadership, setting the tone for reflection on the Institute's journey and its growing impact. An address by FCPA Obadiah R. Biraro, President of ICPAR, alongside keynote remarks from Mr. Benjamin Mutimura, Chief Executive Officer of I&M Bank Rwanda, underscored the evolving role of professional accountants in national development, leadership, and value creation, inspiring members to continue upholding excellence in practice and service.

"We celebrate our luminaries not only for what they have achieved, but for how their example inspires the future of our profession," said FCPA Obadiah R. Biraro, President, ICPAR.

A central highlight of the Gala was the new member induction ceremony, which formally welcomed 66 CPA professionals into the ICPAR fraternity. This moment symbolised both personal achievement and the collective growth of the profession, celebrating the dedication and resilience required to attain professional qualification. Interspersed with entertainment and followed by celebratory networking, the Gala created space for connection beyond the formalities of practice. Music and shared conversation carried the evening forward, allowing members to engage, reflect, and celebrate together.

As the evening drew to a close, one thing became clear: after a year spent balancing books, meeting deadlines, and upholding the highest standards of the profession, members finally had a moment to balance something else: their joy. In a space where numbers took a back seat and connections took the lead, the Luminary Gala proved that even the most hardworking accountants deserve a line item reserved for celebration. And if this first edition is any indication, closing the year on such a light, luminous note may soon become a tradition worth keeping firmly in the black.