As we get into the festive season, some may want shows to wind down the year. And, for you who turn to your home screens for fiction and nonfiction escapes, this holiday period offers plenty of great viewing choices.

The New Times suggests a selection of movies worth adding to your Christmas watchlist -- from timeless classics to fine animated bests.

Man Vs Baby (2025)

Created and written by Rowan Atkinson--widely known for Mr. Bean and Johnny English--the film serves as a follow-up to his 2022 comedy Man vs Bee.

After the chaos of Man vs. Bee, Trevor Bingley takes a quieter job as a school caretaker. A lucrative Christmas penthouse gig lures him back -- and when no one collects the Baby Jesus from the school nativity, Trevor finds himself with an unexpected companion over the holidays.

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

This timeless classic follows George Bailey, a man who has given up his dreams to help others in his small town of Bedford Falls.

When financial ruin threatens on Christmas Eve, George contemplates ending his life until an angel named Clarence shows him what the world would be like if he had never been born. This heartwarming film reminds us of the profound impact one person can have on their community and remains one of the most beloved Christmas films of all time.

Its message of hope, redemption, and the true meaning of wealth makes it essential holiday viewing.

Home Alone (1990)

Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old boy accidentally left behind when his family flies to Paris for Christmas, must defend his home from two bumbling burglars.

This comedy classic combines slapstick humor with genuine heart as Kevin learns to appreciate his family while proving he's more resourceful than anyone imagined.

The booby traps, the iconic scream, and Macaulay Culkin's unforgettable performance have made this a family tradition for over three decades. It's the perfect blend of laughter and holiday spirit.

The Bridge of Christmas (2025)

Rwanda's first locally produced Christmas-themed film 'The Bridge of Christmas' follows the story of Samantha, a young woman who returns home after a heartbreaking experience abroad, seeking comfort in family and familiarity.

During the holidays, she meets Amani, whose presence reignites her hope and transforms her Christmas into a journey of rediscovering love.

The film features several acts currently emerging as prominent figures in the Rwanda cinema industry including Ariane Vanessa Irakoze, Sano Panda, Saranda Oliva Mutoni, Eliane Irakoze, Aime Valens Tuyisenge, and Jabes Azabe.

The Polar Express (2004)

This stunning animated adventure takes a young boy who's beginning to doubt Santa's existence on a magical train ride to the North Pole on Christmas Eve.

Using groundbreaking motion-capture technology, Tom Hanks brings multiple characters to life in this visually spectacular journey about believing in the impossible.

The film's themes of faith, friendship, and the magic of Christmas resonate with both children and adults. Its beautiful animation and emotional storytelling make it a modern holiday masterpiece.

Elf (2003)

Will Ferrell stars as Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole who travels to New York City to find his biological father. This fish-out-of-water comedy delivers endless laughs as Buddy's childlike enthusiasm and elf customs clash with cynical city life.

The film's infectious joy and Ferrell's committed performance have made it a holiday staple for millennials and Gen Z audiences. Beneath the comedy lies a touching story about family, acceptance, and keeping the Christmas spirit alive in a skeptical world.

Klaus (2019)

This beautifully animated Netflix original reimagines the origin story of Santa Claus. A selfish postal academy student is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle where he befriends a mysterious carpenter named Klaus who makes toys.

Their unlikely friendship transforms a feuding town and creates the legend we know today. The hand-drawn animation style is breathtaking, and the story offers a fresh, emotionally rich take on Christmas mythology that appeals to viewers of all ages.

A Christmas Carol (1984 or 2009 versions)

Charles Dickens' immortal tale of redemption gets excellent treatment in multiple versions. The 1984 version with George C. Scott offers a darker, more faithful adaptation, while the 2009 motion-capture version with Jim Carrey brings stunning visuals to the story.

Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation from miser to philanthropist after visits from three Christmas spirits remains one of literature's greatest redemption stories. Both versions remind us that it's never too late to change and that generosity and compassion are the true gifts of the season.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Michael Caine stars as Scrooge alongside Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the entire Muppet gang in this delightful musical adaptation of Dickens' classic. The film perfectly balances humor with heartfelt moments, making the story accessible to younger viewers without losing its emotional power.

The musical numbers are catchy, the Muppets provide comic relief without undermining the story's message, and Caine delivers a genuinely moving performance. It's proof that the best Christmas stories work in any format.