Rwanda: When 2025 Marked a Turning Point for Rwandan Volleyball

From packed indoor arenas and continental breakthroughs to renewed leadership and growing public interest, 2025 will be remembered as a turning point for Rwandan volleyball.

Over the last 12 months, local clubs have stamped their authority on the African stage while fierce domestic rivalries continued to ignite fan passion--signaling that the sport is steadily reclaiming its place among the country's most vibrant disciplines.

APR VC back among Africa's elite

APR Volleyball Club reaffirmed its status as one of the continent's leading sides after an impressive season under head coach Sammy Mulinge.

The army side clinched a record 11th National Volleyball League title before finishing fourth at the African Men's Club Championship in Libya, placing them among the top four clubs on the continent.

Rwandan teams have dominated the East African region since 2019, regularly lifting the CAVB Zone V Club Championship. APR extended that legacy in March by winning the Zone V title, edging archrivals Police VC in four sets.

Although the continental podium narrowly slipped away in Libya, APR's fourth-place finish matched Rwanda's best recent showing at that level--previously achieved by Gisagara VC in 2022.

Police WVC's rise to domestic dominance

In women volleyball, Police WVC emerged as the standout force of the season.

Led by head coach Christian Hatumimana, the law enforcers needed just two seasons to conquer the national league.

In Game 3 of the best-of-three finals series, Police WVC completed a dramatic comeback. After losing Game 1, they levelled the series with a tiebreak win in Game 2 before sealing the title with a four-set victory over APR WVC.

Now entering their fourth season in top tier volleyball, Police opted for continuity--extending Hatumimana's contract while key players including setter Iris Ndagijimana signed extensions-strategy that points to a promising future.

Volleyball wins back its fanbase

The return of volleyball to indoor venues has reshaped the sport's identity. Since July 2024, Petit Stade has served as the league home week after week, but 2025 marked a significant surge in fan engagement, with several fixtures played before sell-out crowds.

The league's growing appeal was highlighted by the presence of Minister of Sports Nelly Mukazayire, who attended matches on two occasions. Her most recent appearance came during Round Seven of the 2025/26 Phase One fixtures, when Gisagara VC faced Rwanda Energy Group (REG).

Beyond Petit Stade, volleyball action expanded to other venues, including Gisagara Gymnasium and the newly opened Sainte Famille Gymnasium, each hosting crowds of more than 500 spectators.

But...youth development remains the missing link

Despite strong performances at club level, youth national teams remain an area of concern.

Rwanda's U20 men's team managed only one victory at the 2025 African Nations U20 Championship in September, a result foreshadowed by the U18 team's winless campaign at the 2023 tournament in Sfax, Tunisia.

These struggles contrast sharply with past successes. In 2019, Rwanda's volleyball league was widely recognised as a breeding ground for young talent, culminating in the women's U20 team qualifying for the 2021 FIVB U20 World Championship in Belgium and the Netherlands.

As the domestic game continues to flourish, stakeholders now face a pressing challenge to revamp youth development structures, strengthening grassroots coaching, and creating clear pathways to nurture the next generation of national team players.