Rwanda: M'barreck Scores Double As Al Hilal Thrash Gorilla FC

Forward Ahmed M'Barreck scored twice as Al Hilal returned to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 victory over Gorilla FC on Wednesday at Kigali Pelé Stadium.

Al Hilal had gone three matches without a win in the Rwanda Premier League prior to the encounter, suffering defeats to Rutsiro FC (1-0) and SC Kiyovu (2-1) before coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Marines FC.

The Sudanese side managed the victory despite being without 11 players who are currently on national team duty at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) underway in Morocco.

M'Barreck opened the scoring in the 27th minute, before Adama Coulibaly doubled the lead four minutes later as Al Hilal went into the halftime break with a comfortable 2-0 advantage.

M'Barreck completed his brace in the 69th minute, scoring Al Hilal's third goal to secure all three points.

The win saw Al Hilal move to 12th place on the league table with 14 points from eight matches, while Gorilla FC sit 11th with 15 points after 14 games.