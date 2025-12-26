Tanzania: Residents Urged to Follow Expert Advice On Apple Farming

Dodoma — Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule has urged residents planning to venture into apple farming to strictly follow guidance from agricultural extension officers, noting that only three apple varieties are suitable for cultivation in the region's climatic conditions.

The RC issued the advice recently during a working visit to Mtimbi's demonstration farm in Mwegamile Village, Buigiri Ward, Chamwino District, where apple farming trials are currently underway.

Apples have been identified as one of the strategic crops for Dodoma Region as part of efforts to diversify agricultural production and boost household incomes.Ms Senyamule said apple farming has strong economic potential for residents and the region at large, as the crop is harvested during a period when most farmers have limited or no income from other agricultural activities.

"This is a new crop that is now joining other strategic crops in the Dodoma Region. It will enhance economic productivity because it is harvested at a time when farmers have no other agricultural source of income, particularly between November and February" the RC noted.

Ms Senyamule, however, cautioned that apple farming requires close attention and proper management, especially during the first three years after planting, when the trees are most vulnerable.

"Farmers must follow expert advice because not all apple varieties can grow well in this region. Only a few varieties are suitable for the central zone's climate," she emphasised.

Chamwino District Commissioner Ms Janeth Mayanja said research has confirmed that apple production is viable in Dodoma, citing the success of the Mtimbi demonstration farm as evidence.She encouraged residents interested in apple farming to visit the site to gain practical knowledge on best farming practices, including seedling selection, irrigation and pest control.

"This demonstration farm shows clearly that apple farming is possible in Dodoma if farmers follow the recommended guidelines," Ms Mayanja said.

Mtimbi farm manager Mr Godfrey Elisha said apple cultivation in Dodoma has the potential to compete commercially in both domestic and international markets due to the growing demand for the fruit.

"If apples are cultivated on a large scale in Dodoma, they can become a strong commercial product with significant export potential," he said.

In May this year, Dodoma Regional Commissioner announced that the region would strategically invest in apple cultivation as part of a broader economic transformation agenda.

The decision followed a 2023 study conducted in collaboration with the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), which revealed that both individual and regional Gross Domestic Product (GDP) levels in Dodoma were below the national average.

"As leaders of the Dodoma Region, we have a responsibility to change the economic trajectory of our people," Ms Senyamule said.

She reiterated the region's ambition to position Dodoma not only as the administrative capital of the country but also as a vibrant economic hub that offers improved livelihoods for its residents while contributing more significantly to the national economy.