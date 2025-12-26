Tanzania: NAOT Adopts Inclusive Approach to Audit Reporting

25 December 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By John Nditi in Morogoro

Morogoro — The National Audit Office of Tanzania (NAOT) is set to implement a strategic approach aimed at making its audit reports more accessible and inclusive, including the production of Braille versions for people with visual impairments.

The initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen stakeholder engagement, enhance public understanding of audit findings, and promote accountability in the management of public resources.

Speaking during an audit training workshop for journalists held in Morogoro recently, NAOT Senior Economist, Mr Emanuel Lazaro said the Office has recognized the need to ensure that people with visual impairments can access and understand audit reports.

"People with visual impairments need audit reports in Braille. NAOT has therefore taken deliberate steps to prepare reports in this format so they can also understand what the Controller and Auditor General observed during audits and the recommendations made to the government," Mr Lazaro.

Opening the training on behalf of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Charles Kichere, the Morogoro Regional Chief External Auditor (CEA), Baraka Mfugale, said the workshop forms part of the implementation of NAOT's strategic plan.

Mr Mfugale said the plan places strong emphasis on enhancing stakeholder participation, particularly the role of the media, in promoting accountability in the use of public funds.

He said that the strategic plan recognizes the media as a critical link between audit information and the public, given their responsibility to interpret, analyse, and communicate audit reports in a clear and understandable manner.

According to Mfugale, NAOT is committed to improving transparency in audit reporting, strengthening communication with stakeholders, and increasing public awareness of the Office's mandate, responsibilities, and operational boundaries.

"These trainings demonstrate our commitment to building the capacity of journalists to accurately read, analyse, and report on the Controller and Auditor General's audit reports," he said.

Moreover, NAOT Head of Communication, Mr Focus Mauki, said the Office believes the training will empower participants to ask informed questions, conduct in-depth analysis, and generate constructive public debate that supports the government, parliament, and other institutions in acting on audit recommendations.

Mr Mauki said the training targets journalists, civil society organisations, and special interest groups.

He said Journalists participated in the programme came from Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Shinyanga, Mtwara, Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Manyara, Tabora, Iringa, Ruvuma, Lindi, Rukwa, Njombe, Mbeya, Mwanza, Mara, Dodoma, Pwani, and Morogoro regions.

"For Morogoro, this training is part of our continued efforts to ensure journalists across all regions have a shared understanding of audit processes and the effective use of CAG reports in strengthening public accountability," said Mr Mauki

