Tanzania: Mwinyi Inaugurates New City As He Marks Birthday

Zanzibar — Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi has marked his 59th birth anniversary by officially inaugurating a new city named Dr Hussein Mwinyi City, located in Mombasa, Urban West Region calling on the Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF) to remain focused on implementing large-scale, impactful development projects.

Dr Mwinyi, who was born on December 23, 1966, made the remarks during a ceremony held as part of the celebrations marking the 62nd Anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution.

The event also featured a birthday cake-cutting moment with his wife, Mama Maryam, during which he expressed appreciation to ZSSF for naming the new city after him.

The President noted that social security funds have become key drivers of development in many countries across the world and commended ZSSF for taking a bold step in implementing the ambitious project, particularly in the construction of modern and affordable housing.

"After successfully investing in markets, bus terminals and residential housing, I advise ZSSF to further focus on large-scale investments, including projects in the energy sector," Dr Mwinyi said.

He stressed that the time has come for Zanzibar to develop modern, well-planned cities that offer quality living standards and safe environments for residents.

Dr Mwinyi pointed out that many citizens are still living in substandard housing and unplanned settlements, a situation that contributes to environmental degradation and urban planning challenges. He therefore urged the public to support government efforts aimed at improving living conditions and accelerating development.

The launch of Dr Hussein Mwinyi City also coincided with the inauguration of affordable housing units and a newly constructed mosque in the area, Masjid Balad Salaam.

The President urged ZSSF and residents of the new city to jointly take care of the houses to ensure they retain their quality and attractiveness for many years to come.

In addition, Dr Mwinyi approved ZSSF's request for land to construct office premises at Kisakasaka Government City, directing the Ministry of Lands and Housing Development to allocate the required plot. He stressed that the offices to be built should be of high quality and serve as exemplary standards.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Juma Maliki Akili, and the Minister for Lands and Settlement, Ms Rahma Kassim Ali, commended ZSSF's leadership and staff for their hard work and innovative approach, noting that their efforts align well with President Mwinyi's development-driven leadership.

Dr Akili also commended President Mwinyi for translating his commitments into action, noting that he has consistently fulfilled the promises he makes.

He said that as part of the celebrations marking the 62nd Anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution, a total of 107 development projects will have foundation stones laid and officially launched, with 17 of them to be inaugurated personally by the President.

Dr Akili added that citizens appreciate the President's efforts and have pledged to safeguard and further develop the initiatives he has introduced for the benefit of both present and future generations.

The minister further said the project occupies an area of 22,500 square metres, which was previously owned by the Association of Persons with Disabilities, who consented to the development of the project.

"The site comprises 14 multi-storey buildings, each with five floors, and each floor containing four housing units, bringing the total number of houses to 276, constructed by CRJE Company," he explained.

He added that among the buildings, two contain two-bedroom units, ten contain three-bedroom units and two contain four-bedroom units.

He further noted that the city includes various facilities such as children's playgrounds, parking areas, a mosque with a capacity of 250 worshippers for both men and women, a mortuary washing area and 30 commercial shops.

Earlier, ZSSF Managing Director Mr Nassor Shaabani Ameir said the projects currently being implemented by the Fund are strategic and aimed at transforming Zanzibar's outlook, improving housing conditions and generating commercial returns for both the Fund and the nation.

He said the project was conceived based on the vision of President Mwinyi and, in honour of his leadership and vision, was named Dr Hussein Mwinyi City.

Mr Ameir said two-bedroom houses are priced at 76m/-, while units priced at 90m/- have all been sold, achieving 100 per cent sales. Three-bedroom units have recorded 67 per cent sales and four-bedroom units 72 per cent, bringing total sales to 87 per cent of all housing units.