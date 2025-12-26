Tanzania: State Committed to Caring for Children in Difficult Conditions

Dodoma — The government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that children living in difficult conditions are provided with appropriate care and essential social services.

This was stated by the Commissioner for Social Welfare in the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Nandera Mhando, during a visit to follow up on the case of a child reportedly living in hardship under the care of her grandmother in Dodoma.

Dr Mhando said the government took swift action after receiving information about the child's condition by tracing the grandmother, who was found at Aga Khan Hospital in Dodoma.

"We initially suspected that the child was at high risk of illness, but medical examination established that the main challenge was poor nutrition. Based on this assessment, the government decided it was appropriate to take custody of the child and provide proper nutritional care until the child reaches the age of two," Dr Mhando said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She emphasised that the government has clear mechanisms to protect children living in vulnerable situations and ensure their well-being through coordinated social welfare and health services.

Dr Mhando also cautioned members of the public, particularly well-wishers seeking to assist vulnerable children, to follow established procedures by first reporting such cases to local government authorities.

Also read: Mwinyi rallies worshipers to uphold peace, unity

"The law does not allow children facing challenges or living in risky environments to be exposed through the media. Anyone with genuine intentions to help should report to local government leaders. If cooperation is not forthcoming, the matter can be sent to the district, regional or national level, but not through media," she stressed.

Earlier, Dodoma City Social Welfare Officer Ms Rachel Balisidya said investigations showed that the grandmother's family situation did not warrant media exposure, as other family members were supportive and cooperating with authorities.

She explained that the child's nutritional challenges were largely due to poor feeding practices.

"After a child reaches eight months, they should not rely solely on powdered milk. They must also be introduced to other nutritious foods. We also noted that the grandmother often moves around with the child while conducting her business activities, which affected close monitoring of the child's feeding," Ms Balisidya said.

Meanwhile, Ngh'ong'ona Ward Community Development Officer, Ms Leah Mwagama said that after receiving clarification from the Social Welfare Commissioner, the child's grandmother agreed to hand over the child to the government to allow proper nutritional care until the age of two.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Parents and guardians have been urged to remain vigilant in ensuring that children attend regular clinic visits, receive appropriate nutritional support and follow guidance provided by health professionals and social welfare officers.