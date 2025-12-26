Tanzania: Youth Call for Political Tolerance, Peace

Dar es Salaam — Youth have called for greater democratic maturity, political tolerance and national unity, warning that rising political intolerance, hate speech and divisive rhetoric pose a serious threat to peace, economic growth and the country's democratic foundations.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, youth political analyst Mr Masoud Mambo said Tanzania remains a country governed by the rule of law, where all legally registered political parties are equal before the law and are entitled to participating freely in democratic processes.

"Tanzania is governed by laws, and all legally registered political parties are equal before the law without discrimination," Mr Mambo said.

Mr Mambo warned that political instability carries serious consequences beyond politics, directly affecting economic performance, investor confidence and employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

"When politics turns hostile, it is ordinary citizens who suffer first," he said. He added that in such a situation businesses tend to slow down, jobs lost with young people paying the highest price."

He said sustainable development cannot be achieved in an environment characterised by fear, hatred and confrontation, urging political actors and citizens to prioritise national interests over partisan gains.

Political competition, he added, should focus on advancing development, strengthening institutions and promoting social cohesion.

Mr Mambo also emphasised that Tanzania is a sovereign state whose political and constitutional affairs must be determined by its citizens through lawful and democratic institutions.

"Tanzania is a free and sovereign country. Its internal political matters should be decided by Tanzanians themselves in accordance with the constitution," he said.

While acknowledging the importance of international cooperation, he said external engagement should respect national sovereignty and should not be used to influence domestic political processes.

He further expressed concern over the misuse of social media and digital platforms to spread hate speech, misinformation and politically driven propaganda.

He added: "Words matter. Irresponsible use of digital platforms to incite division or instability damages the nation economically, diplomatically and in terms of security."

He urged citizens, including those in the diaspora, to use digital platforms responsibly and contribute positively to national unity.

Similar views were echoed by young self-employed entrepreneurs, who highlighted the direct link between peace and economic survival.

Speaking to the Daily News at Sinza area, in Dar es Salaam, Mr Adam Ally, a young entrepreneur running a clothing business, said political stability is essential for the self -employed youth.

"As young people trying to build our livelihoods, peace is everything to us. When there is stability, customers come, businesses grow and we can plan for the future," Mr Ally said.

He said political unrest negatively affects sales, supply chains and the sense of security needed for business operations.

"We support peace because it protects our investments, no matter how small they are, without which even self-employment becomes a daily struggle," he said.

Similar sentiments were shared by Ms Christina Joseph, a food vendor popularly known operating in the same area.

"When there is peace, people move freely and business goes on as normal but when there is tension or fear, customers disappear and our income drops immediately," Ms Joseph said.

She said small-scale traders are among the first to feel the economic impact of political instability.

"For us, peace is not a political slogan; it is survival. We depend on daily income to feed our families, so we want leaders and citizens to protect peace," she added.