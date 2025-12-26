Somalia: Somali President Urges Residents to Turn Out in Historic Mogadishu Local Elections

25 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has described the ongoing Banadir regional local council elections as a historic milestone and a symbol of the country's democratic recovery.

The vote, which started this morning in the capital, marks the first time residents of Mogadishu will directly choose their local representatives in more than 57 years.

Speaking to the public, the President highlighted that around 20 political organisations are contesting the elections, noting the significance of the event for the country, its citizens, and the future of governance.

"The Banadir local council election tomorrow carries immense meaning for our nation, our people, and our democracy. It is the first such election in Mogadishu in over fifty-seven years and a historic occasion worth celebrating," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

President Hassan Sheikh emphasized that the polls are proof of Mogadishu's security and the readiness of Banadir residents to exercise their democratic rights peacefully. He called on registered voters who have collected their voter cards to participate widely and warned against intimidation or attempts to block citizens from exercising their constitutional right to vote.

He also underlined the role of security agencies, urging them to maintain order and facilitate the smooth conduct of the election, while appealing to the public to support efforts to keep peace.

The President added that the world is watching Mogadishu on December 25, 2025, and that the conduct of the election will be a measure of Somalia's democratic progress.

The remarks came amid criticism from the National Salvation Council, which described the Banadir local council election as neither free nor fair, accusing the ruling party of manipulating the process to favour a single party while misleading the Somali public.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.