Somalia: Somali President Urges Residents to Turn Out in Historic Mogadishu Local Elections

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has described the ongoing Banadir regional local council elections as a historic milestone and a symbol of the country's democratic recovery.

The vote, which started this morning in the capital, marks the first time residents of Mogadishu will directly choose their local representatives in more than 57 years.

Speaking to the public, the President highlighted that around 20 political organisations are contesting the elections, noting the significance of the event for the country, its citizens, and the future of governance.

"The Banadir local council election tomorrow carries immense meaning for our nation, our people, and our democracy. It is the first such election in Mogadishu in over fifty-seven years and a historic occasion worth celebrating," he said.

President Hassan Sheikh emphasized that the polls are proof of Mogadishu's security and the readiness of Banadir residents to exercise their democratic rights peacefully. He called on registered voters who have collected their voter cards to participate widely and warned against intimidation or attempts to block citizens from exercising their constitutional right to vote.

He also underlined the role of security agencies, urging them to maintain order and facilitate the smooth conduct of the election, while appealing to the public to support efforts to keep peace.

The President added that the world is watching Mogadishu on December 25, 2025, and that the conduct of the election will be a measure of Somalia's democratic progress.

The remarks came amid criticism from the National Salvation Council, which described the Banadir local council election as neither free nor fair, accusing the ruling party of manipulating the process to favour a single party while misleading the Somali public.