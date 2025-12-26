Somalia: Election Chief Tours Polling Stations As Mogadishu Votes in Historic Local Polls

Mogadishu, Somalia — Senior election and security officials on Thursday toured polling stations across Mogadishu as voting continued in the Somali capital's landmark local council elections, amid tight security and high political stakes.

The chairman of the National Independent Electoral Commission (NIEBC), Abdikarim Ahmed Hassan, together with Police Commissioner Brigadier General Asad Osman Abdullahi, carried out joint inspections in several districts of the city.

The officials met election staff, observed voting procedures and assessed security arrangements put in place to protect voters and ballot materials.

The inspections come as residents of Mogadishu vote in local elections for the first time in decades, a process authorities say is aimed at strengthening decentralised governance and public participation.

Election officials said the monitoring was intended to ensure transparency, address any irregularities swiftly and reassure the public of the integrity of the vote, while police maintained a heavy presence around polling stations to prevent disruptions and ensure the process proceeded peacefully.

