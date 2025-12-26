Somalia: Polling Opens in Mogadishu As Residents Vote in Local Elections

Mogadishu, Somalia — Under tight security, Polling opened at 6 a.m. on Thursday in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, with residents queuing early to cast their ballots in local council elections, officials said.

The National Independent Electoral Commission said voting is taking place at 523 polling stations across the 16 districts of the Banadir region.

Twenty political organisations are contesting the polls, with 1,604 candidates running for local council seats, including 1,246 men and 361 women.

According to the commission, 918,890 citizens registered to vote, though 503,916 collected their voter cards ahead of election day.

Authorities deployed heightened security across the city, enforcing strict measures to ensure the voting process proceeds safely and without disruption.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called on the public to turn out in large numbers and cast their votes today, urging them to elect new leaders for the Banadir region, positions that were previously filled through appointments from the central government.