Ethiopia: Government Prioritizes Food Aid for Displaced Tigray Residents in Shelters, Commission Reports

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission (EDRMC) said the government is prioritizing uninterrupted humanitarian food assistance for citizens living in temporary shelters.

The commission has also firmly rejected what it described as false social media claims that displaced people are being left without support.

In its statement sent to ENA, EDRMC said internally displaced persons in the North West Zone of the Tigray Region, specifically in Asgede Woreda at the Hitsats temporary shelter, are receiving "complete and uninterrupted humanitarian food assistance."

Claims that displaced citizens in the Hitsats temporary shelter are not receiving food assistance are inaccurate and do not reflect the reality on the ground," the Commission said.

According to the Commission, food distribution to citizens in need has been carried out continuously throughout the year.

the statement further noted that residents of the Hitsats temporary shelter have been receiving regular assistance from September to December 2018 without interruption.

The statement indicated that 14,413 displaced citizens have been receiving assistance at the shelter over the past four months, it stated, adding that in September alone, 16,775 people, including beneficiaries from neighboring shelters, were provided with food assistance.

This figure stood at 18,290 in October, 17,813 in November, and 14,413 in December.

The Commission reported that a total of 11,406 quintals of food, including wheat, sorghum, pulses and cooking oil, were distributed during the four-month period.

The overall support is valued at more than 257 million Birr, the Commission noted.

The Commission also noted that humanitarian assistance challenges persist under the region's interim administration and it said the federal government stands ready to extend additional support upon request.

In its statement, the Commission stressed that ensuring aid reaches displaced communities as intended is the responsibility of the regional interim administration and local authorities.

It added that they are also tasked with identifying and addressing any gaps in distribution should be addressed at regional and local levels.