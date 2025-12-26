Tunisia: President Says Time to 'Move Up Another Gear in Various Fields' [update 1]

Tunis, Dec. 25 — President of the Republic Kais Saïed had a talk on Wednesday afternoon in Carthage with Premier Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri.

The Head of State said it is imperative to "move up another gear in various fields," mainly following the popular mandate of last December 17 when Tunisians - all categories included - gathred in the streets in the capital and across the country to address " a historic message" to all those conspirators who have incessantly targeted Tunisia.

"There is no room for disappointing the Tunisian people or addressing the state of affairs on a sectoral basis," the Head of State was cited as saying in a Presidency press release.

Good officials are those who seek to make the country's supreme intertests and sovereignty prevail above other considerations, the President further said, demonstrating integrity and loyalty and sparing no effort to iron out difficulties.

"The response will not be a speech or a press release but will take concrete shape, meeting the objectives of the Revolution, namely freedom, employment and national dignity, " President Saïed highlighted.

"The heightened awareness of the Tunisian people is a bulwark against manoeuvres by those who opted for duplicity," he further said.