Uganda: Kyabazinga Extends Christmas Greetings, Urges Parents to Prioritise Children's Safety

25 December 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope has extended his warmest Christmas greetings to all Ugandans, describing the season as "a celebration of joy and enthusiasm that spreads the message of love and compassion."

In his statement, the Kyabazinga urged parents to prioritise their children's safety amid the festivities. "I encourage parents to prioritize their children's safety," he said, emphasizing the need for vigilance during this period.

Reflecting on the teachings of Jesus Christ, the Kyabazinga added: "May the teachings of Jesus Christ guide everyone towards love, peace, forgiveness, and prosperity." His message called on Ugandans to embrace unity, compassion, and forgiveness during the holiday season.

"Christmas is a time for joy, love, and giving," he said, wishing all Ugandans a merry Christmas and a happy new year. The statement underscored the importance of family, community, and peace, particularly during the festive period.

