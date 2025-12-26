Uganda: Speeding UPDF Vehicle Kills Anglican Priest in Abim

A reverend has been knocked dead by an alleged overspeeding Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) vehicle in Abim District as he headed to church for Sunday service, casting a dark shadow over the Christmas season for residents.

The deceased has been identified as Rev Bosco Achilla of Abim Old Saints Anglican Church.

He was riding a motorcycle to deliver his sermon when he was fatally knocked in Akado, Kiru Town Council, about 10 kilometres outside Abim Town.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to witnesses, the UPDF vehicle, registration number H4DF 2383, was travelling from Abim Town towards Kiru when it hit the cleric.

Residents said the vehicle was moving at high speed and did not stop after the accident. Instead, it reportedly diverted from the main road to another junction and disappeared from the area.

"The car was overspeeding and after knocking the reverend, it did not stop. It branched off to another road," said Richard Okello, a resident of Oyaro Village who witnessed the incident.

Another resident, Nancy Akongo, described the incident as heartbreaking, saying it had turned what should have been a joyful season into one of mourning.

"This is a very sad and painful Christmas for us because of this accident," Akongo said.

Police sources at Abim Central Police Station, who preferred anonymity, confirmed that the driver of the UPDF vehicle has been arrested and is currently in police custody to aid investigations.

The vehicle involved in the crash has been impounded and parked at Abim CPS.

Meanwhile, the body of Rev Achilla has been taken to Abim Hospital for a postmortem examination as burial arrangements are underway.