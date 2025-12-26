Uganda: VP Alupo Declared Unopposed for Katakwi Woman MP Seat

Vice President Jessica Alupo has been declared unopposed for the Katakwi District Woman Member of Parliament seat following the withdrawal of her only challenger.

The declaration was made on Wednesday afternoon by the Katakwi District Returning Officer, Stephen Makubuya, during a brief ceremony held at the district Electoral Commission office.

Makubuya said the decision followed the formal withdrawal of Angela Anuken, who had earlier been nominated to contest for the same seat, noting that the process was conducted in accordance with the law.

"This afternoon, one of the contestants, Anuken Angela, wrote to the Electoral Commission formally withdrawing from the race," Makubuya said.

"Section 36 of the Parliamentary Elections Act allows a duly nominated candidate to withdraw his or her nomination before polling day through a written and signed notification to the returning officer."

He further cited Section 37 of the Act, which empowers a returning officer to declare a candidate unopposed where all other contenders have withdrawn.

"Pursuant to Section 37 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, I, Stephen Makubuya, Returning Officer for Katakwi Electoral District, hereby declare Jessica Alupo the duly elected Woman Member of Parliament for Katakwi District," he announced.

Following the declaration, Alupo thanked the Electoral Commission, government and NRM leadership for what she described as a transparent and lawful process, and commended her fellow female contenders for demonstrating political maturity.

"I thank all my sisters I have competed with in this and previous elections for always exhibiting political maturity and unity," Alupo said.

"This spirit allows us to work together as friends for the good of our people."

The Vice President reaffirmed her commitment to service delivery in Katakwi District, pledging to prioritise peace and security, education, health services, infrastructure development and wealth creation.

She highlighted government programmes including the Parish Development Model, EMYOOGA, women and youth funds, disability grants and other NRM-supported initiatives aimed at improving household incomes.

"These programmes are meant to enable every Ugandan to participate in wealth creation, and the people of Katakwi will not be left behind," she said.

Alupo also urged residents to embrace a mindset change towards hard work and productivity, noting that sustainable development depends on active citizen participation.

The Vice President was accompanied by the NRM National Vice Chairman for Eastern Uganda, Calvin Echodu, alongside party leaders and supporters, who congratulated her on the unopposed victory and praised her leadership in the Teso sub-region.

With the declaration, Alupo retains her position as Katakwi District Woman Member of Parliament and continues her political journey under the NRM banner.