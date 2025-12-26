Uganda: Vote for Change, Samuel Eninu Tells Soroti Residents

Independent parliamentary aspirant for Soroti County, Samuel Eninu, has intensified his campaign to unseat incumbent MP Patrick Aeku, promising sweeping reforms in education, infrastructure, health, and household income, while rallying voters around unity, vigilance, and peaceful change.

Addressing supporters at Obule Angorom Primary School, Eninu outlined his "people-centered agenda" aimed at closing long-standing service delivery gaps in the county.

The event, marked by strong political messaging and material contributions from supporters, reflected growing grassroots momentum for his bid.

Education lies at the heart of Eninu's manifesto.

He pledged to lobby the government for the recruitment of additional teachers in government-aided schools to improve learning outcomes.

He also promised to secure government-sponsored scholarships for needy but bright students and personally sponsor the top-performing student from Soroti County to pursue higher education at Soroti University.

On household income and livelihoods, Eninu pledged to strengthen Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAs), enabling families to access affordable credit for farming, businesses, and education, reducing reliance on exploitative lenders.

Eninu highlighted poor infrastructure, including roads and water systems, as barriers to economic growth and health access. He committed to lobbying for better road maintenance, monitoring water supply, and ensuring health facilities provide essential medicines and quality services.

During his address, Eninu urged voters to protect their votes, citing irregularities in the 2021 general elections and the 2025 NRM primaries. "No one will cheat this time. The power belongs to the people," he declared.

Several political figures endorsed Eninu. Vincent Enomu, Independent LCV candidate, described him as a "God-chosen leader," while George William Eumu, an NRM supporter, encouraged party members to back leaders demonstrating a genuine heart for the people.

Regina Ipalu criticized the recent NRM primaries and urged voters to support President Museveni at the presidential level while electing Eninu as MP.

Residents like Michael Ecuru accused the incumbent of mismanaging previous primaries, while James Oriokot, Vice Chairperson LCI, urged all candidates to reject violence and promote peace, unity, and tolerance during the elections.

Eninu's campaign strategy emphasizes inclusive leadership, practical reforms, and peaceful political engagement, positioning him as a serious contender in the Soroti County race.