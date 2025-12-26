Uganda: How to Enjoy Christmas Food, Drink and Socialising in Uganda While Protecting Your Heart

Christmas in Uganda is a season of colour, music and generous food. From family feasts after church to roadside gatherings filled with roast meats, matooke, posho and sweet mandazi, the celebrations are hard to resist. The good news is that you don't need to avoid the festivities to keep your heart healthy. With a little planning, smart swaps and simple habits, you can enjoy the season fully without overdoing it.

Plan ahead so you enjoy without excess

Festive days often come with larger portions and multiple courses. Decide in advance whether you'll have a starter, a main or dessert, not all three. Sharing desserts is another easy way to enjoy treats without excess.

If you expect a heavy lunch or dinner, keep earlier meals light. A bowl of vegetable soup, a fruit-and-yoghurt breakfast or a small salad can help balance your intake for the day.

When eating out at a boda-boda stop, roadside restaurant or hotel, opt for modest portions. Ask for half portions or share a plate. Choosing what you'll eat before you arrive, for example matooke with stewed beans instead of deep-fried snacks, reduces last-minute indulgence.

Make smart swaps that suit local food

Small changes can significantly reduce saturated fat, salt and calories while keeping flavour intact.

Choose grilled, stewed or roasted chicken, goat or fish such as tilapia or Nile perch instead of fried meats or heavy oily stews. Ask for visible fat to be removed and for minimal oil during cooking.

Swap deep-fried samosas or large portions of chips for roasted sweet potatoes, boiled white potatoes or a side of steamed greens.

Replace creamy sauces with tomato-based stews or lighter peanut sauces prepared with less oil.

Use beans, groundnuts and lentils as affordable, protein-rich alternatives. Stewed beans or g-nut sauce served with matooke are filling and heart-friendly options.

Fill your plate with vegetables and fruit

Ugandan markets are rich with heart-healthy produce during the festive season. Sukuma wiki, spinach, cabbage, carrots, cassava leaves, pawpaw, mangoes and pineapples are all excellent choices.

Aim to fill half your plate with vegetables and enjoy fruit as dessert. Steamed or lightly sautéed greens without excess oil or salt are ideal. If vegetables are prepared with a lot of oil or bacon, ask for a plain serving on the side.

Watch salt and hidden fats

Stuffing, sausages wrapped in bacon and thick gravies can be high in salt and saturated fat. Excess salt raises blood pressure and increases thirst, which may lead to extra drinking.

Ask for sauces to be served on the side, avoid adding extra salt at the table and skip salty snacks where possible. When cooking, encourage the use of spices and herbs such as ginger, garlic, coriander and curry powder to enhance flavour without relying on salt.

Snack mindfully

Festive snacks like mandazi, shortbread, kola nuts, roasted groundnuts and crisps are everywhere. It's okay to enjoy a treat, but choose one item you truly want instead of sampling everything.

Eat mindfully by sitting down and enjoying a single mandazi or a small slice of cake, rather than grazing while socialising.

Be drink-aware, water is your best friend

Alcohol, sweet juices and fizzy drinks add calories and can affect blood pressure and heart rhythm. If you choose to drink alcohol, pace yourself by alternating drinks with water and avoiding sugary mixers.

Many local beers and commercial drinks don't clearly display alcohol units, so sip slowly and stay conscious of quantity. For children and people with heart conditions, prioritise water, unsweetened tea or fruit-infused water over sugary drinks.

Cooking and serving tips for hosts

If you're hosting family or friends, small adjustments can greatly support heart health without changing traditional meals.

Use less oil when cooking, drain and blot fried foods before serving. Roast foods instead of deep-frying where possible, such as roasted matooke or sweet potatoes.

Serve vegetables plain with sauces on the side so guests control how much they add. Offer fruit platters of mango, pawpaw and pineapple alongside one small traditional dessert.

Keep moving together

Socialising doesn't have to revolve around food alone. Suggest a family walk after lunch, a friendly game of netball, a bike ride to visit relatives or a church-organised carol walk.

Physical activity helps digestion and balances extra calories. Even short walks of 10 to 15 minutes between visits make a difference.

Tips for people with heart conditions

If you have high blood pressure, diabetes or heart disease, continue taking your medication, monitor your blood pressure or blood sugar and inform hosts of your dietary needs, such as reduced salt or smaller portions.

If unsure about food options, carry a lighter alternative with you.

Christmas in Uganda is about faith, family and shared joy. Protecting your heart doesn't mean missing out. It means enjoying the moment, making thoughtful choices and embracing small changes that add up.

With simple planning, polite requests to hosts and healthier selections, you can celebrate fully and still feel good as the New Year begins.

Kamara Daniel, Outstanding Nutritionist of the Year 2025, Ministry of Health, Heroes in Health Awards.