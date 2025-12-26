Uganda: Canon Tereraho Urges Christians to Promote Peace, Reconciliation in Christmas Message

The Chairman of the House of Laity of the Church of Uganda, Lay Canon John Tereraho, has called on Christians and all Ugandans to recommit themselves to unity, selfless service, and peace as the country celebrates Christmas and prepares for a politically significant period ahead.

In a Christmas message shared on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms on Wednesday, Canon Tereraho reminded believers that Christmas is more than a festive season, describing it as a celebration of God's greatest gift to humanity--Jesus Christ, in whom hope, peace, and reconciliation are found.

Quoting Isaiah 9:6, Tereraho emphasized the divine significance of Christ's birth, noting that Jesus is the "Wonderful Counsellor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, and the Prince of Peace." He urged Christians to reflect on how they have mirrored God's goodness throughout the year, both individually and collectively.

"Doing good does not always require grand gestures; often, it is the small acts of kindness, done with love, that leave the deepest impact," he said, echoing Mother Teresa's teaching that small acts done with great love can transform lives.

Tereraho stressed that service to others is a shared responsibility that transcends social status, age, gender, and ethnicity. Drawing from Mahatma Gandhi, he noted that true purpose and identity are discovered through selfless service to others.

As the year comes to an end, he encouraged Ugandans to engage in self-examination, asking whether their lives have positively impacted others and whether they would be remembered with gratitude and prayer in the coming year.

Highlighting the Church of Uganda's theme for 2026, announced by the Archbishop as "Anchored in Christ for unity, stability, and peace" (Ephesians 2:14-17), Tereraho described it as timely, especially as Uganda approaches heightened political activity ahead of the 2026 Presidential, Parliamentary, and local government elections.

He cautioned against political divisions and hostility, urging citizens to uphold unity in Christ even amid political competition. Referencing Galatians 5:15, he warned that unchecked conflict could harm the nation, stressing that Uganda must never be allowed to "bleed from division and hostility."

Reflecting on the message of Christmas, Canon Tereraho highlighted that Christ's birth symbolizes reconciliation and the breaking down of barriers. He called on Christians to actively promote peace, citing Ephesians 2:14 and Ephesians 4:3, which affirm Christ as the source of unity.

Looking ahead to 2026, when Uganda will elect new political leaders and the Church will constitute new diocesan synods and members of the Provincial Assembly, Canon Tereraho urged believers to remember their shared identity.

"We are human beings created in the image of God. We are one family as Ugandans. Above all, we are confessing Christians united in Christ," he said, emphasizing the need for mutual support within both the nation and the Church.

He concluded by calling on the faithful to live as one body in Christ, firmly anchored in Him for unity, stability, and peace.