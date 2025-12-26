Uganda: Pride Bank Brings Christmas Cheer to Children With Special Needs in Mengo Kisenyi

Pride Bank has extended festive-season support to children with special needs under the care of the Missionaries of the Poor - Good Shepherd Home in Mengo Kisenyi, reaffirming the bank's annual commitment to giving back to its customers and the wider community.

The donation, which included non-perishable foodstuffs and other essential supplies, was made using one per cent of Pride Bank's annual profits--funds the bank sets aside each year for community support initiatives.

Speaking during the donation handover, Pride Bank Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Namaganda said the support was intended to help the children celebrate the festive season with dignity and joy, despite the challenges faced by the home.

"We visited this home to provide items for the festive season after they wrote to us explaining the difficult situation they were in," Namaganda said. "Our goal is to ensure that the children under their care can celebrate this season in a happy and dignified way."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Missionaries of the Poor - Good Shepherd Home, located in Mengo-Kisenyi, caters for needy and special-needs girls. Currently, the facility is home to 45 girls, many of whom were abandoned and left at the gate of the institution.

Namaganda noted that Pride Bank has consistently prioritized social responsibility, emphasizing that community support is an integral part of the bank's operations.

"Every year, we give back to the needy using one per cent of our profits," she said. "You may recall that we also supported residents in Kiteezi who were affected by a fire outbreak."

She further called upon other companies and well-wishers to support the home, noting that its needs remain immense.

"These children are extremely vulnerable and still require a lot of support. I encourage companies and individuals who are able to come out and help, because many needs at this home remain unmet," Namaganda added.

The caregivers at the home welcomed the donation, describing it as timely relief amid persistent resource constraints. One of the caregivers, Brother Daniel Situma, expressed gratitude to Pride Bank for stepping in during a difficult period.

"We thank Pride Bank for supporting us so that we can go through the festive season well, because we did not know how we would manage," Brother Situma said.

He explained that many of the children were abandoned at the facility, making it impossible for the caregivers to turn them away, despite the strain on available resources.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Most of these children were brought to us and left at our gate. We could not abandon them, although due to current regulations, we have now stopped taking in new children," he said.

Brother Situma added that the home urgently needs continued support, particularly in the form of diapers, food, and other essential supplies. He noted that some residents are over 30 years old but still require full-time care due to their conditions.

The donation by Pride Bank not only provided practical support but also brought hope and festive cheer to the children and caregivers, highlighting the impact of corporate social responsibility in addressing the needs of society's most vulnerable members.