Uganda: Ipod Condemns Security Brutality During Campaigns, Calls for Peaceful Elections

Political parties under the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) have condemned acts of brutality and violence by security agencies against candidates and their supporters during the ongoing election campaigns, warning that such actions undermine democracy, public trust, and citizen participation.

In a joint statement read to the media in Kampala by IPOD Chairperson Gerald Siranda, the parties criticised incidents involving beatings and violent dispersal of political gatherings, saying the actions violate the Constitution and infringe on fundamental human rights.

Siranda, who was flanked by NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, Uganda People's Congress (UPC) representative Fred Ebil, People's Progressive Party (PPP) Secretary General David Alira, and JEEMA representative Muhammad Kateregga, said the violence has disrupted campaign activities and instilled fear among voters.

"While we strongly condemn excessive force and brutality by security agencies, we also caution candidates, their agents, and supporters to obey the law and avoid provoking officers as they carry out their duties," Siranda said.

IPOD emphasised that it associates itself only with peaceful campaigns and stressed the need to safeguard national stability before, during, and after the elections. The organisation noted that elections must be conducted in a calm environment to ensure Uganda remains peaceful beyond polling day.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong added his voice to the condemnation, calling on security agencies to exercise restraint and professionalism.

He said the ruling party does not condone lawlessness and warned that any NRM member found engaging in violence would be held individually accountable. Todwong also urged all candidates to adhere to Electoral Commission guidelines.

PPP Secretary General David Alira said Uganda will continue long after the elections and urged political actors to prioritise dialogue over violence.

"Voting should never be the reason this country is pushed into anarchy. All Ugandans must choose dialogue instead of political violence," Alira said.

UPC's Fred Ebil appealed to citizens to protect the peace the country currently enjoys.

"This country has been through a lot. We must cherish the peace we have and collectively work to keep Uganda peaceful," Ebil said.

IPOD further stressed that Uganda should not descend into chaos because of elections and reiterated that peace must remain a national priority.

On the National Unity Platform's (NUP) expressed interest in joining IPOD, the organisation said its doors remain open but clarified that any party seeking membership must follow established procedures. IPOD added that such matters are expected to be discussed at its summit scheduled after the elections.