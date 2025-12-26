Uganda: Festive Season Pushes Ibanda-Mbarara Transport Fares Higher, Straining Commuters' Budgets

Transport fares along the Ibanda-Mbarara route have risen sharply as Christmas travel peaks, leaving many passengers grappling with higher-than-usual costs.

Commuters who previously paid between Shs 7,000 and Shs 8,000 from Ibanda to Mbarara are now charged about Shs 10,000, while return fares from Mbarara to Ibanda have reached as high as Shs 20,000.

Several travelers expressed concern over the sudden increase, saying it has strained their budgets during a period already marked by high festive expenses.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This increase has come at a difficult time," said one passenger at Ibanda Taxi Park. "Christmas already comes with many costs, and transport is now taking a bigger share of our money."

The Ibanda Taxi Operators and Drivers Association (ITODA) defended the adjustment, citing seasonal travel patterns.

According to Twaha Sonko, a representative of ITODA, fare hikes during the Christmas season are a common occurrence, particularly on the Mbarara-Ibanda route.

"During this period, there are usually fewer passengers traveling out of Ibanda," Sonko explained. "Taxi operators are forced to adjust fares in order to cover fuel and other operational costs."

He appealed for patience from the traveling public, noting that the situation is temporary.

"We ask passengers to bear with us," Sonko said. "Once the festive season ends and passenger traffic stabilizes, fares will return to normal."

For now, travelers along the Ibanda-Mbarara corridor are advised to plan ahead and budget accordingly as transport operators continue to respond to seasonal demand fluctuations.