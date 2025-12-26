Uganda: Nakawa East MP Aspirant Godfrey Acer Okot Takes Campaign to Grassroots

Godfrey Acer Okot, an aspirant Member of Parliament for Nakawa East, has intensified his grassroots campaign by engaging voters through door-to-door interactions across the constituency.

Unlike traditional rallies, Okot's approach focuses on meeting residents in their homes, workplaces, and business areas, allowing him to listen firsthand to the challenges they face and the priorities they hold.

Okot says the strategy is deliberate, noting that effective leadership begins with listening rather than making distant promises. Through these engagements, residents have consistently raised concerns such as youth unemployment, struggling small businesses, poor infrastructure, inadequate housing, and limited access to basic services.

At the core of Okot's campaign is a commitment to action-oriented leadership. He has pledged to prioritise job creation by promoting skills training and vocational education aligned with current market demands. By partnering with training institutions and the private sector, he aims to equip young people with practical skills that lead to meaningful employment.

To support local entrepreneurs, Okot plans to champion financial empowerment through the establishment and strengthening of Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (SACCOs). He says affordable and accessible financing will help small businesses grow and reduce closures caused by lack of capital.

Infrastructure development is another key pillar of his agenda. Okot has committed to advocating for improved road networks, functional drainage systems to curb flooding, reliable electricity supply, and access to clean and safe water.

He emphasises that infrastructure development is critical not only for convenience but also for economic growth and improved public health.

On housing, Okot acknowledges the difficult living conditions faced by many residents, particularly in densely populated areas. He says he will push for policies and partnerships that promote decent and affordable housing.

Throughout his grassroots engagements, Okot has also underscored the importance of accountable leadership.

"Nakawa East does not suffer from a lack of promises, but from poor planning and weak implementation," he said.

His agenda includes strengthening coordination between political leaders and technical teams to ensure projects are properly planned, funded, and delivered.

Okot's people-centred approach and focus on practical solutions are increasingly shaping his image as a candidate determined to address Nakawa East's long-standing challenges through inclusive and accountable leadership.