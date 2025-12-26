Uganda: Minister Byamukama Unopposed MP for Bugangaizi West

25 December 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Kakumiro District has formally declared Minister Fred Byamukama unopposed as Member of Parliament for Bugangaizi West Constituency following the close of nominations for the 2026 parliamentary elections.

In a declaration issued on December 23, 2025, the Returning Officer for Kakumiro Electoral District, Honest J. Baguma, announced that Byamukama, a member of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), had been duly elected unopposed in accordance with the law.

The declaration was made under Section 31 (1) (b) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap. 177, which provides for the election of a candidate where no other duly nominated contender remains in the race.

"I, Honest J. Baguma, being the Returning Officer for Kakumiro Electoral District, pursuant to Section 31 (1) (b) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap. 177, declare Byamukama Fred of the National Resistance Movement Party elected unopposed as Member of Parliament for Bugangaizi West Constituency, Electoral Area in Kakumiro District," the declaration reads.

The document, titled Declaration of Unopposed Candidate for the 2026 Parliamentary Elections, was signed by Baguma at 10:00 a.m. in Kakumiro and bears the official stamp of the Electoral Commission, confirming its authenticity.

With the declaration, Byamukama secures the Bugangaizi West parliamentary seat without facing electoral competition and will continue representing the constituency in the next Parliament.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.