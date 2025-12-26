Uganda: Minister Byamukama Unopposed MP for Bugangaizi West

Kakumiro District has formally declared Minister Fred Byamukama unopposed as Member of Parliament for Bugangaizi West Constituency following the close of nominations for the 2026 parliamentary elections.

In a declaration issued on December 23, 2025, the Returning Officer for Kakumiro Electoral District, Honest J. Baguma, announced that Byamukama, a member of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), had been duly elected unopposed in accordance with the law.

The declaration was made under Section 31 (1) (b) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap. 177, which provides for the election of a candidate where no other duly nominated contender remains in the race.

"I, Honest J. Baguma, being the Returning Officer for Kakumiro Electoral District, pursuant to Section 31 (1) (b) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap. 177, declare Byamukama Fred of the National Resistance Movement Party elected unopposed as Member of Parliament for Bugangaizi West Constituency, Electoral Area in Kakumiro District," the declaration reads.

The document, titled Declaration of Unopposed Candidate for the 2026 Parliamentary Elections, was signed by Baguma at 10:00 a.m. in Kakumiro and bears the official stamp of the Electoral Commission, confirming its authenticity.

With the declaration, Byamukama secures the Bugangaizi West parliamentary seat without facing electoral competition and will continue representing the constituency in the next Parliament.